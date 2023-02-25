Why Invest in Dogetti Presale instead of Bigger Cryptos like BNB & Internet Computer?

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/ATK): There are risks with crypto investments, but if you are careful and wise, you can confidently know which path to take after thorough research and comparisons between coins. Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin that's on stage 1 of the presale. Established towards the end of 2022, they have now sold more than 3 billion tokens!

These kinds of presales give you opportunities to purchase crypto coins at a much lower price, something that you cannot find in buying big crypto names like BNB and Internet Computer (ICP).

Dogetti is the New Revolutionary Meme Coin

Dogetti (DETI) is a starting meme coin, aiming to build a community of crypto enthusiasts and dog lovers. Dogetti's presale gives token holders a chance to buy more DETI before they are released into circulation. But perhaps the biggest benefit investors can get from buying DETI at the presale stage is its lower price.

DETI holders can take advantage of securing a stake in the digital asset's total supply. It only means that if the demand for Dogetti increases and "the family" grows and starts using the currency, your DETI will be worth more.

Moreover, buying at the presale stage ensures profits, and at times, massive gains. This is especially true when DETI gets listed on Huobi, Coinbase, Binance, or another popular exchange.

In the history of cryptocurrencies, Ripple, Ethereum, and Cryptonite had their presale price of $0.001 per coin. This later increased to over $2.50 two months after these coins launched on an exchange.



Or take Dogecoin (DOGE) as an example. This coin started as a meme in 2013, but within 7 years, DOGE has come to a total of $7 billion by market capitalization, with a current value of $11 billion. It also has gathered millions of devoted fans and since then, has been recognized by businesses.

Dogetti may be the next DOGE in crypto history, but it is also important for coin collectors to analyze different types of meme coins and compare them to their counterparts.

BNB to Suspend Bank Transfers



Binance (BNB) is one of the most popular crypto coins in the market. This is not surprising considering they also power the Binance ecosystem. Members can use BNB for their transaction feeds on the Binance smart chain as well as enjoy exclusive token sales.

However, Binance suspended its USD bank transfers on February 8, 2023. The digital asset notified its users directly, stating that only 0.01% of their users used USD bank transfers. Binance confirmed that they have already started working on their services again for their community to use.

Internet Computer Grows after Partnership

Internet Computer (ICP) is within the top 20 in the crypto market ladder. Analysts observed that ICP has seen a significant increase in February, with a total of $1.9 billion in market capitalization.

The price increase may be due to ICP's recent partnership with Enso Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project. Moreover, the ICP team has been working on project developments, which may have gathered more users.

The digital asset's growth shows that it is one of the promising cryptocurrencies out there. However, its current price is at $6.84 as of February 2, 2023, which makes the coin more expensive to buy than in presales.

If you are looking for fun ways to invest in crypto, look for crypto presales that look promising and can generate wealth for you in the future, such as Dogetti. If you want to know more about DETI, click on the links below.

