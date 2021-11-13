Why kids for classes 1 to 5 to be encourage for Olympiad exams?

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Much like the Olympics in sports, the Olympiads are a celebration of the very best minds in school level science and mathematics.

The International Olympiad Movement brings an opportunity for the most talented secondary & higher secondary students of the world together in a friendly competition.

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), is the nodal agency of the Government of India for implementing the Olympiad program in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy and Junior Science.

But why should your child take another exam?

While the basic curriculum is already very hectic, why your kid requires Olympiad exam?

Because much like other competitive exams, in Olympiads the students are not assessed just on the basis of grades or marks, they are judged for their overall development with various parameters that focus on their skills, functional abilities, reasoning and problem-solving skills etc., relating to the subject. Which has been a major focus in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's competency-based learning model.

What does your encouragement mean for your child?

* Critical & Analytical Thinking - The Olympiad inspires students to think about one concept from different perspectives. It takes them beyond the classroom and so they try to apply these concepts in real life which is crucial to develop critical and analytical thinking in the child.

* Boosts Confidence & Drives Motivation - Sometimes all a kid lacks at times is motivation. By enrolling your child in an Olympiad program, you can open new avenues and exposure in Science and Maths.

* Preparation for future competitive exams: Nowadays every career requires students to give entrance exams which are a mix of general knowledge, logical reasoning, English comprehension etc. which is a must to get admission in most of the top courses or colleges. Olympiads imbibes the habit of preparation in students.

* Early start to build a successful career - Olympiad introduces your child to a world beyond book-based knowledge and face competitions from a very young age. Earlier they come across such competitive scenarios earlier they become accustomed to overcome them and to build a successful career professionally.



With so many new age career options available today, parents must understand and accept that their child may not be able to excel in a particular subject or stream, but might do exceptionally well in some other field in which he or she is being gifted. Hence, it is essential for parents to come forward and encourage their children to participate in Olympiads.

Significance of reference books in Olympiad preparation?

Planning and preparation are two sides of the same coin. Getting the appropriate study material to study is the first step of preparation. Students can start the preparation from any of the study material. However, only relevant material can lead to cracking the Olympiad exam. So how students choose study material for the Olympiad exam is important.

* Always choose the study material, which has a proper explanation of all the topics in a simple yet effective way.

* Always go for quality over quantity. Sometimes a study material might have fewer pages, but it can have the best tricks to solve questions.

* Solving sample papers gives students a fair idea about the exam difficulty level, the type of questions, exam pattern and time duration. So, a book should always have sample and previous year question papers.

To participate in the Olympiad, students need to register and enroll themselves for the first stage of selection, the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ), in as many subjects as they are interested in, provided that they meet the eligibility criteria. The IOQ examinations in different subjects will be held on three Sundays in the month of January 2022.

We believe to achieve excellence the learning should be fun. Best wishes for your child.

