WIBA announces winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World Influencer & Blogger Awards (WIBA), 'THE' international contest that is organised for the most distinguished bloggers all over the world announced the winners to its maiden event in India. The global event received entries from over 2000+ influencers across all 8 genres and 24 sub genres.

The campaign successfully reached over 180 + million viewers across digital platforms. The winners will receive the coveted DigiTaj Trophy.



The 3 broad categories WOW Creators, Breakout stars, and New on the block creators choose winners based purely on content irrespective of their following.





Commenting on the same, Jo Broner, WIBA Spokesperson said, "The response to the first edition of the global awards was very encouraging. We saw so many talented influencers apply for each category. The jury was spoilt for choice. The winners of each category will be celebrated across all our social media channels."

"Congratulations are in order for all the winners across all categories. Each one is an achiever in their segment, and we are proud to partner with WIBA to bring their talent to the forefront. WIBA gave a chance to not only the biggest influencers but also influencers who have comparatively a lesser following but really good content." Anish Mulani, Director - WAVE also added.

NischayMalhan, Sejal Kumar, Garima Chaurasia, Team Naach, Zain Imam, and more won awards in their respective genres in the WOW Creator category. WIBA also awarded and acknowledge new and upcoming talent like Madhoshmuskan, Pratishtha Sharma, and many more. The first edition of the awards will see Nusr-Et, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Victoria Bonya, Victoria Silvstedt as the headliners. The event has also brought on board WAVE, a complete privacy app as the main sponsor.



Know more on: https://wiba.in/

