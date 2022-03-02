Wigwam ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador.

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wigwam Plywood offers a versatile plywood range that aims to reinvent the market with its motto of delivering 'Ply as it should be'. A sub-brand of Savitri Woods, Wigwam is the first plywood brand in the Indian market today that exclusively manufactures only calibrated plywood. Establishing its presence in more than 22 states and Union Territories across the country, Wigwam is now all set to ramp up its marketing efforts with a giant leap of action into its brand-building process.

In tandem with the same, Wigwam has onboarded popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, as its Brand Ambassador. The new TVC starring Kartik Aaryan takes a refreshing stance in elevating the brand's stature to that of a high-quality calibrated plywood range, backed by advanced technology, sustainability and innovation. Set in an underlying tone of humour, much akin to the actor's onscreen persona, the film is conceptualised to convey that while overlooking minute details in everyday mundane activities may still be acceptable - when it comes to choosing the right plywood for your furniture or even overall interiors that form an integral part of households - even the minutest compromise in quality is not an option.

Watch the film here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCGqXHmFUuY



Keeping innovation and sustainability at the forefront, Wigwam provides fire-retardant, waterproof, termite-proof, and emission-free plywood range with the aim to make every home in India a safe place. With a new face for the brand that the audience can readily connect with, Wigwam strives to achieve the keen objective of boosting connections with both potential and existing customers and garnering a strong online as well as offline presence.

"At Wigwam, our endeavor is to provide the finest range of products at a reasonable price. Over the last few years, our company has seen a tremendous expansion in our product offerings and that has only been possible because of our zeal to excel and to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our services. Onboarding Kartik Aaryan as our brand ambassador is a stepping stone yet a pivotal milestone in that journey. We will continue to tread on this road and provide our customers with valuable products and services for a holistic satisfactory brand experience," Gopal Bansal, Director at Savitri Woods India Pvt. Ltd.

While choosing plywood, whether it's for homes or offices, it's essential to pay close attention to what brand you go for to avoid any plywood pitfalls. The new TVC reiterates the message that with the proliferation of substandard plywood suppliers in the market it's crucial to go for trusted brands that provide value for money by delivering the exact high-grade products that they claim to sell. Wigwam as a brand is focused on meeting every expectation when it comes to quality, durability and style with innovation at the heart of everything and a cornerstone of all the functions and technology.

The brand is built on the vision to facilitate better living by bringing tranquility to your interiors. Currently, Wigwam is the fastest-growing plywood brand in India and is associated with 1000-plus Channel Partners in various states, 5000-plus Fabricators and 10,000-plus Contractors, Architects, and Interior Designers. By offering remarkable quality that is effective in value, is resilient, economical and ecological, Wigwam seeks to serve the needs of any and every kind of interior building solutions.

