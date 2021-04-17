Will CLAT 2021 UG Exam Dates Be Extended? How to self study for a 100+ score from here

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/ Oswaal Books): There are fair chances that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) might get postponed one more time. It is not certain but 'uncertainty' is what's been reining the world since more than a year now. With the Corona virus situation worsening, schedules of other exams are also fluctuating.

The dates of CLAT 2021, which is being planned offline, are a matter of concern. Initially, CLAT 2021 was to be conducted on May 9 but now it has been pushed to June 13. Though, CBSE and ISC board exams have been postponed looking at the latest spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. So the board exams are very much likely to clash with CLAT's date of June 13. CLAT 2020 was also postponed multiple times and at last conducted online to ensure the safety of CLAT aspirants and their families.

As of now, CLAT 2021 aspirants should think of June 13 as the exam date and plan their preparations accordingly. Below are a few tips that will help you score more.

1. Read the News: CLAT 2021 will have 50 marks for General Knowledge and Current Affairs. 50 questions of one mark each will test if you are in touch with what's happening around you. With the advent of social media, News is now easily available to everyone. So if you don't have the habit of reading a newspaper, you can download news apps or follow social media handles that will keep you updated. Conduct a deeper research for those issues which seem to be crucial for our society or for the world as a whole.

2. Manage time: Sitting for 12-15 hours a day will not guarantee success. Manage time in a way that you cover sufficient syllabus everyday and still have time left to relax and rejuvenate. It's about quality, not quantity. Your time table should organize you, not bind you to the study table. Stick to fix study hours, take breaks and assess your productivity.



3. Handpick the right books: Don't try to read anything and everything. This way you will not be able to do justice to any section. Choose the study material that provides a holistic exposure to CLAT- for example, Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test. This book is a set of 15 CLAT sample question papers which cover all typologies of questions and are based on the latest exam pattern issued by the consortium of NLUs for the 2021 exam. It also has the CLAT 2020 question paper with answers. You can even use this book's 'On tips notes' for a quick, last-minute revision.



4. Speed up!: You will face 200 questions in 2 hours. To secure an above average score, you ought to attempt more than 160 questions. Moreover, you have to save yourself from negative marking. So answering fast yet correctly is very important. For this, practice, practice, practice! Solve as many sample papers as you can. Familiarise yourself with the paper pattern. Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test is a great place to start. It will boost your confidence and help you unleash your full potential.

The postponement of CLAT 2021 by a month has given students more time to prepare. With discipline and dedication, anyone can achieve a 100+ score and enter the college of their choice. Competition is naturally higher to enter a premium college, but with the right preparation all college gates will open for you.

