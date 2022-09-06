Will Immoniocorn be worth as much as Bitcoin and Cardano in 5-10 years?

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/ATK): There has been a recent buzz about a new token, IMU, set to be released in a few weeks, and like any good investor, it is essential to ask questions and evaluate the coin's potential. Who are the people behind IMU? How does IMU operate? What can I do with IMU? Can I stake IMU? How to buy IMU? And finally, what would be the worth in about 5 to 10 years?

To start with, the IMU is a token of the Immunicorn ecosystem. There are about 50,000,000,000 tokens in total and 12,500,000,000 available for presale. The presale figure accounts for 25 per cent of the total supply.

Due to volatility, it is almost impossible to accurately predict this cryptocurrency's future or any other one accurately. However, experts have learned to use certain pointers to estimate how it might turn out. The factors include the history of the coin price or the cryptocurrency itself, the difference between the circulating supply and the total supply, the legitimacy, the risk, the community support and public profile of the team, and how long one is looking at holding the coin.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is a virtual cryptocurrency designed to act as money and be used as a form of payment outside the control of any person, group, or entity. It was launched in 2009 by an anonymous developer with name Satoshi Nakamoto. Since its launch at USD 0.00, the coin has gone a long way to reach an all-time high of USD 65,000.

It earned the position of the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency and has been able to achieve the goal of its creation - allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.

The coin price is known to fluctuate, and about 21 million are known to be in circulation. Over time, many bitcoin exchanges have been established via banking connections, making it easy to convert local currency to and from bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a decentralized, transparent peer-to-peer network that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm to encrypt the data stored in the block on the blockchain.

Today, Bitcoin is accepted as a form of payment, and its use continues to become expansive with each partnership, adoption, and connection. The protocol's governance is ultimately based on people's deliberation, persuasion, and volition.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is also one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the market, built to be the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform. It was launched in 2017 by Ethereum's co-founder Charles Hoskinson, combining technology from Ethereum and Bitcoin to make it a third-generation blockchain project.

Unlike Bitcoin, which was created with a peer-to-peer model in mind, Cardano allows developers to create tokens and decentralized applications.

Its native cryptocurrency is ADA, which fuels the Cardano platform. The token can be used to pay transaction fees or staked in exchange for a reward.

Cardano uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism known as Ouroboros. This consensus was designed to be a more efficient alternative to proof-of-work networks, as Bitcoin did. It also doesn't award incentives in a competitive mining process.

Over the years, Cardano has positioned itself as an alternative to ETH as both platforms have similar applications.

Its utilities consist of staking, which allows holders to create a staking pool by working together, opening new blocks, and earning rewards. Users can install wallet software on their device, stake their Ada and earn rewards.

Recently, it also implemented the smart contract, allowing users to create and trade NFTs, which continues to improve.

Immunicorn Finance (IMU)



A trend that could easily be noticed in the two previous tokens is how they went the innovative way. Bitcoin was the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency that set out to create an alternative to the traditional currency and facilitated peer-to-peer transactions without a third party. Cardano combined two technologies and chose to be an environmentally sustainable blockchain platform. Immunicorn Finance is no different.

Following the path, Immunicorn is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) platform that is setting out to provide its users with a level of decentralization that until now has not been attainable.



Immunicorn, which got its name from immune and unicorn, hopes to bring a new order to the cryptocurrency world. Already built on a BNB chain, further giving it added advantages that come with a BNB association - lower transaction fees and security, among other things.

The token IMU is set to go on presale to allow investors and holders to join.

Using the previously listed pointers, we can try to evaluate the IMU.

- The Cryptocurrency

The IMU is the native cryptocurrency of the Immunicorn ecosystem and has been carefully crafted to serve as a major core of the Immunicorn ecosystem. It is expected to improve the functionality of the ecosystem and the operation that the users and investors will carry out within the platform.

It is a toolset to help Immunicorn achieve its goals to facilitate the existence of a policy-controlled system, which would allow the IMU token to be controlled at a high level by the DAO.

The IMU is a BEP20 token built on the BNB Smart chain. However, in the future, there is expected to be a variety of tokens to provide a versatile look into lending and borrowing.

- Total supply Vs. Circulating Supply

IMU's total supply is 50,000,000,000, while only 25 per cent will be available during the presale. Another 25 per cent will be available as a community fund, 20 per cent for marketing, 10 per cent IDO( Initial DEXs offering), 10 per cent Reserve capital, and 10 per cent for Charity.

- Legitimacy

IMU is a token for the Immunicorn Finance platform. The platform was created by a team that also consists of community members.

- Risk

Like all DAO projects, the project manages currencies with cryptocurrency reserve assets maintained by the decentralized reserve currency protocol. This means that the price of an issued token is backed by a reserve and thereby offers the holder guarantee that the value of the said token will not fall below floor value.

- Community

Immunicorn Finance is a DAO. Therefore, all governance and management are done by the community member. Every community member has access to the decisions that are made and the result of it. The development team members only receive a portion of the platform's native token during allocation to ensure that the power of governance and voting for the platform remains in the hands of the community with no chance for it to be influenced in any other way.

Other utilities supported by Immunicorn are: Staking with Immunicorn, Mining with Immunicorn, lending, and borrowing. There is also the liquidity pool that allows assets to be locked and used to run the business operation of lending and borrowing that happens on this platform.

If You Are Interested In Immunicorn Finance:

Presale: http://imu.immunicorn.io/

Website: http://immunicorn.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ImmunicornTokenOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

