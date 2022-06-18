Will meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) survive crypto winter or should you invest in Logarithmic Finance (LOG) instead?

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI/ATK): Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) are ranking high in the currently popular "Buy the dip crypto" searches among crypto enthusiasts. However, presale tokens, such as Logarithmic Finance (LOG) could potentially be a safer investment choice during this challenging time in the crypto world.

What Is Happening In The Crypto Market?

The crypto industry has experienced one of the worst weeks so far with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies dropping by more than half in value from their all-time highs. Crypto has already been struggling through the first half of 2022, but the last few days brought some crucial downturns leading to job cuts and halted withdrawals.

On Monday, panicked investors dumped their holdings, which led to a crucial market cap drag down to below USD 1 trillion, from its highest point of USD 3 trillion at the end of last year. While some speculate that these actions have shown a high mistrust of cryptocurrencies, experienced investors are much less likely to panic because they have already seen this before during the previous crypto winter between 2018-2020.

It comes as no surprise that many crypto newbies are aiming to take advantage of this period to buy the dip crypto and expect to earn exponential profits on their investments as has happened during the previous bull market of 2021.

What Could Be The Meme Coins' Fate In The Bear Market?

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) have been holding strong positions in the crypto market for some time now. However, during bear market crypto experts advise reducing extremely volatile investment choices and avoiding meme coins, which don't necessarily attract long-term investors.

Long-term investing is expected to be the best way to survive the crypto winter. Established cryptocurrencies with certain use cases are more likely to attract determined investors, thus supporting some crypto projects and allowing them to continue to grow despite the market downturns.



Is It Time To Turn To Presale Tokens?



Previously successful cryptocurrency presales have shown investors that it is exceptionally profitable to invest early. During the presale period, the token price cannot fall, providing more space for your investment to grow.

Ethereum (ETH), Filecoin (FIL), and Tezos (XTZ) made history with the enormous sums that were raised during their presale stages. As a result, early investors earned exceptionally high profits, which led to the rising popularity of presales.

Currently, in presale, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is set to impress its early investors as it has already shown a great value increase of nearly 500 per cent since the start of its presale. As a next-generation Layer-3 swapping protocol, it aims to benefit both investors and innovators.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) presents a detailed and innovative roadmap that highlights the platform's future plans for a dynamic ecosystem where community members will receive the best Decentralised Finance (DeFi) solutions available in the crypto industry.

The LOG community will be able to enjoy several beneficial platform features. Innovators will be able to receive financing from the blockchain of their choice thanks to a dynamic multi-chain ecosystem. Despite being built on Ethereum (ETH), Logarithmic Finance intends to incorporate Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Polygon (MATIC).

