Will transfer solar cooking technology to ramp up production: IOCL chief

By Shailesh Yadav

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will transfer the technology to solar manufacturers to speed up the production of the twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system, which Prime Minister Narender Modi launched on Tuesday at the ongoing India Energy Week.

In an elusive Interview with ANI, IOCL Chairman SM Vaidya said that the firms will come up with an Expression of Interest (EoI), and invite the manufacturers, asking them to manufacture twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking systems.

"Our specifications are ready and will transfer technology with a minimum royalty of Rs 5,000 so that we can speedup manufacturing of the twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system. We will sell it through our LPG distribution network," Vaidya told ANI.

Prime minister Modi on Tuesday, while inaugurating and flagging off its commercial roll-out at the India Energy Week, said, this technology will give a new dimension to green and clean cooking in India.

PM has said India connected more than 19 crore families with clean cooking fuel in the last nine years.

The solar cooktop, which was launched today, PM added is going to give a new dimension to green and clean cooking in India and it is expected that more than three crore households will have access to solar cooktops in the next two-three years.

On the basis of feedback received, the twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system was designed by IOCL to offer more flexibility and ease to the users. It is a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously.



Further, speaking about the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil, Vaidya said that the uniform made of plastic bottles is not meant for its employees.

"We are mulling to giving this to the army as a non-combat uniform and we will also sell it through our merchandise," Vaidya added.

The 'Unbottled' initiative of IOC is to phase out single-use plastic. IOC has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton. Each set of uniforms of IndianOil's customer attendants shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru and launched several initiatives.

According to Vaidya, India Energy Week is an opportunity for global energy companies to come to India and partner with us for conventional forms of energy.

"In terms of oil and gas the future is green energy and we are doing partnership with some companies. For our future we have to act today as OPEC General Secretary said yesterday that world should invest now if they want to meet oil demand in future," he added

"Oil demand is growing. Demand had already crossed pre pandemic level. To cater the demand we have to invest now, other wise we may end up with uncertainty in the oil field," Vaidya added.

About IOCL's capacity, he said the firm has already lined up 25 million tonne projects. Its current refining capacity is 80 mmtpa, which he said will increase to 105 mmtpa by 2025-26.

"Other companies will also be chipping in, everybody should have this opportunity because demand is there in the country and we should be there to supply the need of the country," he added. (ANI)

