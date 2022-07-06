Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) and Gala Games become GameFi leading cryptocurrencies?

New Delhi [India] July 6 (ANI/ATK): This crypto winter is the talk of the town right now as everyone rushes to buy tokens at basement-level prices. Market-leading currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are now selling at reduced prices, but you'd be a luddite to miss out on metaverse-focused tokens.

The play-to-earn metaverse gaming platforms have generated a lot of speculation and intrigue recently, winning legions of new fans.

Providing the most innovative and revolutionary features that crypto tokens have to offer, these tokens might soon ascend to the summit of the market mountain.

Why Gala Games (GALA) Have Become So Popular

Since launching in 2019, Gala Games has strived to push the gaming industry in a different direction. This starts with placing control over the gaming experience in the hands of those that actually play, namely users and community members.

According to the Gala Games' whitepaper, their initial purpose was to make "blockchain games you'll actually want to play." The platform was designed in order to reintroduce creative thinking into crypto gaming with the help of blockchain-technology">blockchain technology. This allows players a bit more governance over their in-game assets. For instance, community members are allowed to own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that impact the governance of games.

Unlike its other game-focused projects presently in the market, the Gala network allows you to have your say on which games will be developed and funded in the future.

One of the platform's assets is GALA which functions as the utility and governance token of the ecosystem. Gala's second most well-known asset is their series of NFT collectables - VOX, of which 26,000 have been sold.



Xchange Monster (MXCH) Is Leading GameFi Innovation

Gala has been extremely profitable and has secured its position in the market, but there are other tokens causing a stir amongst the GameFi cohort.



Xchange Monster, for example, is one of the most recent GameFi-focused tokens to enter the crypto market. In the presale phase of this moment, that means you can acquire the token for a premium price before it explodes like Mount Vesuvius in the market.

This fresh and new crypto project is here to bring innovation to the now much-discussed metaverse gaming industry. In its play-to-earn ecosystem, Xchange Monster allows community members to profit while being thoroughly entertained.

The platform contains a variety of gaming options which include in-game assets like NFTs and tokens that can make you money.

Unlike its competitors, the Xchange Monster platform allows for these currencies to be withdrawn as cash or function as a payment gateway with Monster Pay. This includes their native crypto token MXCH.

The MXCH token is available for sale on the main exchange medium (xchangemonster.com). It will sell for USD 0.45 and increase in a private sale to USD 0.5425 before it starts Public ICO. There it will be priced at USD 0.6750 per token.

Both the GALA and MXCH tokens have been making headlines lately as the burgeoning GameFi industry booms. With the rising popularity of metaverse and virtual gaming, these two tokens in particular are expected to turn ripples into waves in the market and ascend to the top.

Join Xchange Monster's Presale:

Presale: https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website: https://xchangemonster.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/xchangemonsterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Xchange_Monster

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

