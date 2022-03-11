Window of admission for 2022 at SCMS Pune open: Apply now!

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune (SCMS Pune), one of the leading management institutes is inviting applications for its prestigious BBA program. A reputed name in the education sector, SCMS Pune aims to provide comprehensive inputs and groom students into global leaders through its career-focused program. Aspirants looking to explore and deep dive into the field of management can apply through SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) at - SET20Y22/Register/Index.aspx?utm_source=SCMSPuneAdmissionsLP2022&utm_medium=Website&utm_campaign=SRV#_ga=2.234982214.656385579.1644238277-1189475764.1642747195" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3vOlK8v.

The institute emphasizes the need for its students to be responsible, socially aware and to cater to their needs by helping them achieve their goals. With numerous opportunities, helpful staff and excellent teaching faculty, SCMS Pune is the ultimate nudge to the student's success. Three year BBA program offered by the institute is spread across six semesters and is a perfect blend of theoretical and practical learning.

SCMS Pune's flagship program is oriented towards developing graduate attributes of employability, entrepreneurship, eco-sensitivity and global citizenship. The teaching pedagogy followed in the classroom is designed and tailor-made to provide students with a holistic, international and blended learning experience. The course follows the Cafeteria Approach wherein students are offered a list of courses to choose from based on their interests and aptitude. The first year comprises fundamental courses to help students understand and analyze the importance of the subjects and make them aware of global trends. In the second year, students can choose from six specializations, namely -- Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, International Business, Environment Management, and Entrepreneurship.

Additionally, students are also given multiple practical opportunities through corporate internships, social service projects, research cum experiential learning projects and a Global Immersion Programme (GIP). Those students who do not wish to go for the GIP can opt for 12 floating credits in that semester and learn courses from other sister institutes of Symbiosis. The ultimate aim of the institute is always to empower its students with a sound knowledge base, to stimulate in students an interest in research, inculcation of values, overall development through cultural and sports activities and provide an environment that is conducive to learning.

With decades of legacy in the management education sector and through its vast network of alumni, SCMS Pune boasts an unmatched placement record. The Placement Cell works tirelessly to offer training programs to develop various significant skills, facilitate the process of recruitment, maintain strong corporate relations, and oversee the functioning of the Internship and Career Development Cells. Owing to the Placement Cell, various companies such as KPMG, PWC, Credit Suisse, ICICI Bank, Amazon, Zomato, Club Mahindra, and Wipro recruit students from the leading management institute.



The eligibility for admission for the BBA Program is:

(i) Candidate having passed XII or equivalent course in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/ University with minimum 50 per cent marks for general (open) category and 45 per cent marks for students of SC and ST category.

(ii) Qualifying the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) conducted by the college and Personal Interview-Writing Ability Test (PI-WAT) conducted by SCMS Pune. Indian students will be admitted on the basis of the merit list drawn out of the results of the selection process through SET and PIWAT (SET score 50 per cent and PIWAT 50 per cent).

Through its offerings, SCMS Pune strives to provide quality education by maintaining international education standards. Being one of the best BBA colleges in Maharashtra, graduates will be able to obtain learning outcomes such as Critical Thinking, Communication, Management Knowledge, Entrepreneurship, and many more.

To know more about SCMS, visit - https://bit.ly/3vTnk9q and to apply, visit - SET20Y22/Register/Index.aspx?utm_source=SCMSPuneAdmissionsLP2022&utm_medium=Website&utm_campaign=SRV#_ga=2.234982214.656385579.1644238277-1189475764.1642747195" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3vOlK8v.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

