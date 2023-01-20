Wines by the Glass in India gets an unlimited bottle shot in the arm with Italy's Winefit entering Indian hospitality market

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): by-the-glass/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">In India, Wine by the Glass is the most enjoyed way restaurant guests order still and sparkling wines. Wine by the bottle has become rare, as by-the-glass, the guests can choose their preferred wines to their own budget. Winefit Italy launches its unlimited wine-by-the-glass system with HILKNIGHTLY INDIA.

Restaurants across the country have invested in Wines by the Glass menu but have been limited due to space and cost of equipment. For many restaurants and hotels in India, wines by the glass have worked poorly because while a bottle is kept at right temperature and fresh, the open bottles are either at the wrong temperature or had reduced in quality by fifty per cent.

Restaurants serving wines in India have faced two options, either a refrigerated wine dispenser of two to eight bottles or a system that fits into every bottle, which causes high maintenance, lost parts and is often found unused in a drawer. Wines by the Glass while lucrative and so profitable, has been marred with the trouble of high cost of operation, and high maintenance causing restaurants to stop, and offer a limited range of local wines that finish quickly.

Winefit Srl, launched a new generation technology made in Italy that covers both the problems allowing restaurants in India, as in Italy and Europe, to invest heavily in Wines by the Glass. Winefit Srl has launched two styles of options covering every expectation from the restaurant, the problems of:

1. EVO replaces limiting and expensive Wine dispensers taking up counter space and serving only two to eight bottles, with the need to add more machines for +2 to +8 bottles to increase menu.

Winefit EVO modular system with patented winecap lets the restaurant use at one time as many still wines as required from one system (not two to eight). Each EVO machine has four spouts for four wines with option to allow two red and two white still wines. EVO is programmable with example fifty or hundred bottles. Example,

A customer requests for one of the open fifty bottles on the menu. No problem, the operator slides out an existing bottle, and replaces it with the requested bottle. The EVO system pulls up the menu to select the bottle added. Accept it, and the bartender serves the new wine to the customer. And about the old bottle removed, EVO wine bottles are fitted with preserved wine caps. The bottle removed keeps its preservation, and placed into a wine cooler, standing. The process is same if this wine is needed one again. All through time, the EVO machine records wines sold, and the bottles' inventories. EVO is a boon for restaurant chains (hotel or independent) giving access of its use to a central cloud platform. For more information on EVO, visit website.

2. DURAVIN+ for HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes) that desire similar wide menu of wines by the glass, at an affordable and very simple to use format. There is no portion control or temperature control, only perfect vacuum preservation. DURAVIN+ is perfect for restaurants where wines are of lower cost and ordered in higher volume. Wine bottles are kept in a refrigerator to keep its temperature. The DURAVIN+ allows preservation of both sparkling and still wines. The action is with the bartender opening a new bottle; removing one Seal DURAVIN+ Cork (that works with DURAVIN+ countertop machine). The server, will pour a glass for the guest, plug in the rubber Seal Cork. The Seal Cork lets the server now vacuum the wine bottle near any DURAVIN+ preservation counter (service station or back bar), and place it back in a refrigerator, fresh as new till thirty days of opening.

HILKNIGHTLY Official inform that the Winefit EVO has fast become the leading choice of wine by the glass dispensing system over previously sold brands in any comparative, by price, custom user options for its display and colors, and an exclusive ability of adding infinite bottles to one system without the need to add more machines. This is industry standards boosting innovation. No other equipment today offers such flexibility for a winning wine by the glass business in India.



Winefit products will be available in Delhi and Gurugram, through factory outlet at MG Road, New Delhi. Winefit EVO and DURAVIN+ wines by the glass system is also available directly and by dealers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and across every state of India. Winefit products are a must for tourism-based states, such as Kerala, and Goa.



HILKNIGHTLY INDIA is offering the market a comprehensive wine solution with wines by the glass, along with wine cellars and wine display walls, wine enclosures and custom wine rooms through dedicated line of 'Cellarsdivine'. A special contract rate is provided for repeat customers such as luxury hotels.

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA is a national importer and distributor of specialty hospitality, food and beverage equipment technologies. Its corporate office and showroom are based out of MG Road, New Delhi. HILKNIGHTLY services the institutional and residential markets with support in design, warranty, and installation. HILKNIGHTLY product line includes undercounter and reach in refrigeration, dishwashing, specialty glasswashers, underbar equipment, and wine storage and dispensing solutions. To learn about HILKNIGHTLY portfolio, visit website.

HILKNIGHTLY INDIA Private Limited

372/374 UGF MG Road

Sultanpur, Pillar 11B Slip rd

New Delhi 110030

www.hilknightly.com

Contact:

Vickram Mederata (CEO)

info@hilknightly.com

Phone: 011-41550060

