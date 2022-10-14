Wingreens World partners with Aravani Art Project for limited edition festive hampers; Celebrates "Gifts from the Earth"

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mother nature's bounty is all-inclusive, and full of infinite love. Her gifts don't discriminate, they only nourish. This Diwali, inspired by her care - Wingreens World, a house of better-for-you food and beverage brands launched its special curation of gifting hampers - "Gifts from the Earth".

A celebration of the brilliant medley of nature, each hamper comprises products from its brands - RAW Pressery, Wingreens Farms, Monsoon Harvest, Postcard Snacks and more - preserving the essence and goodness of ingredients from the earth- with minimal processing.

While the visibility of the transgender community is increasing in popular culture and daily life, they still face severe discrimination, stigma and systemic apathy. This is not how nature intended it to be.

The Aravani Art Project aims to embrace the transgender community by creating consciousness and well-being through art, awareness & social participation. Through their design and freelance project work- they use their strengths in the arts domain to find an alternative source of income for themselves. In doing so, they develop organisational skills and advocate social change by raising community awareness for their talents and abilities.

The W.I.N in Wingreens stands for "Women's Initiative Network'', and each of the brands under the Wingreens World umbrella stands for unlocking the potential of every woman, encouraging their capabilities, and enabling them to stand on their own two feet. They are committed to building innovative products at the front end while endeavouring to sustain their social impact at the back end.



Poornima Sukumar, Founder and Director, Aravani Art Project, said this of the collaboration, "This collaboration with Wingreens World has taken a lovely direction towards nature and equality. We at Aravani are constantly reminded of the fluidity that nature teaches us. We believe that nothing in nature is structured and we are constantly learning from all the beauty it has to offer. We need to respect and treat ourselves and the surroundings with care and love. This would enable us to live a sustainable and abundant life."

Pawan Sarda, CMO and Head of D2C - Wingreens World, added, "We are proud to plan every campaign and celebration at Wingreens World with a deep sense of intention and purpose. We have brought together a thoughtful curation of gifting choices this Diwali, featuring all our best loved products from each of our brands. With sweet, spicy, savory offerings packed in a one-of-a-kind box, and backed with a message like no other, we are excited about being the number one choice for the conscious consumer!"

From Chatpata Favorites to Sweet Specialties, Party Essentials, Healthy Goodies and even Dry Fruits & Mithai - the Wingreens World gifting curation has got something for everyone, at appealing prices starting from Rs 450 only.

You can grab this exciting curation on www.wingreensworld.com.

Wingreens World is a one-stop-shop for all healthier foods & beverages in India, including challenger brands like RAW Pressery, Wingreens Farms, Monsoon Harvest, Postcard Snacks and Saucery; in addition to homegrown brands like Impatient Baker, Organik Country and Spice Rack. With Wingreens World, the Indian consumer now enjoys a wider range of healthy snacks, beverages, sauces and spreads, spice mixes, specialty bakery, breakfast cereals, non-dairy milk, protein shakes and an assortment of organic staples. Each brand in its house of brands is committed to social impact and sustainability at the backend while building innovative products at the frontend.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

