Wings Publication announces Amazon Bestselling Author of Year 2022

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/SRV): Around the world, books have been the major source of inspiration. India has a long history of creating some of the best screenwriters and extremely intelligent authors who have written books that have changed people's lives.

Wings Publication assists authors in bringing their knowledge and experience into the form of non-fiction and self-help books. Such books have been written by business owners, trainers, coaches, specialists, and consultants who have led clients in their industries for decades.

Wings Publication has released the below authors in the last few months and their books to contribute and add greater knowledge to this world:

Murali Sundaram, book "UNspam Your Life", "If they Can You Can" and "Success & Gratitude Journal". India's only Happyness Coach, Founder of TLC (Teachers Are Leaders Community), Keynote Speaker, trained more than 4 lakh leaders.

Swati Tripathi, book "The Power of Parenting: Give your child a better version of yourself". Parenting Coach & founder of "The Elegancia Play School".

Guruvayurappa K R, book "Version 2.0 New You: Surpass your limits & rediscover infinite inner power". an entrepreneur, chief founder of Aagna, Keynote speaker, Biofeedback Trainer, NLP Practitioner, LOA expert, and enabler.

Smita Goswamy, book "Family Run to Family Led: Growth Road-Map for Families in Business". Family Business Coach, HR Expert, Keynote speaker to IIM's and other Top B-Schools of India.

Ranjana Ghoshal, book "Workplace Superstar: 25 New Age Career Skills for Professional Growth". High-Performance Coach. She is the founder of Skill Arcade, a professional coaching academy.

Suresh Shetye, book "Stuck in Business? 5 Exponential Growth Hacks to Achieve 10x Profits". CEO of Boom Stride and Scenarios Management Services. Business Transformation Coach with 39+ years of coaching experience.

Uttam Roy, Book "Next Viral Coach: Secrets to Boost Your Video Presence, Attract Clients, and Make a Lasting Impact". Corporate IT associate, Video Marketing Specialist Build & Grow Businesses Using YouTube & Online Video

Seema Mitra, book "Unleash Your True Potential: Real People Real Stories". Career mentor and corporate relations professional. She is a Corporate Relations Manager IMT B-School Dubai.



Babita Rani, book "Perform Your Way to Success: 11 Secrets to Help You Achieve Holistic Peak Performance". Student Performance Coach and Academician for 20 years.

Shivangi Reja, book "Connecting DOTS... Your Way to Discover a Better You". passionate educator, academic leader, Certified Life Coach and Career Growth Coach, Ho'oponopono Healer and Founder & Director of Connecting DOTS

Suparna Chakrabarti, book "MY CARe MY BEAUTY: One-Step Solution for Paint Protection". Director and Manufacturer of World-Class Nano-tech company Taciturn Caretech OPC Pvt. Ltd.

Subadra Ilan, book "An Enticing Career: 9 Ideas for Choosing a Passionate Career to Become a Millionaire". International Certified Career Coach and a Certified Career Services Provider.

Ravi Chandra and Prakash Thalya, book "Essentials of Pest Management: Key Information on Pest Identification and its Management". Ravi C is CEO of HVL Pest services and has presence in 77 Indian cities. Prakash T is Leadership Coach and has 30 years of experience in Pest Control, Agriculture, and Corporate Management.

Dipak Bhadra, book "Grow Your Money Tree: A Proven Roadmap to Financial Freedom Mindset". Millionaire Mindset Coach, an entrepreneur, founder of Abundant Living and a Certified Global Consultant. Coached under Robert Kiyosaki and Bob Proctor.

Muthukumaraswamy Maganti, book "Fail Forward... Succeed: Success Secrets very few people are aware - Revealed!". Environmentalist and Social Entrepreneur.

Azhar Ali Sayed, book "Eat Your Cake, Lose Your Weight: Lose Weight and Feel Energised in 30 Days". Founder of Healthtech SaaS StartUp Simplifying Nutrition and Wellness through Deep Machine Learning & AI and Clinical Nutritionist .

Ramesh Bhai Anjana, book "30 dinoN meN prbhaavii aur sphl vktaa bnne ke rhsy". Motivational speaker, Keynote speaker, life coach and entrepreneur.

These books are launched on Amazon Indian and Amazon International. Most of the authors and their books hit #1 Amazon Bestselling spot in just a few days of launch.

Wings Publication is India's fastest growing publishing house. It helps majorly first-time authors publish their digital (Kindle) and physical book in India and International markets.

