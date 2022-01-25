Wings Publication announces winners of India's most prestigious book award - Golden Book Awards 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/SRV): Wings Publication, one of the renowned publishers of India, arrange the "Golden Book Award" every year to recognize the top authors of India.

This year over 5000 entries of books were received for the awards, and only 35 authors could get a place in the "Golden Book Award of the Year 2022".

"Golden Book Award of the Year 2022" had renowned international Book Coaches like Murali Sundaram (Founder - TLC), Kailash Pinjani (President - Indian Author Association), Dr Deepak Parbat (Founder - Superfast Author),as the Jury, to select the best books out of the entire lot. The awards were associated with the Indian Author Association, TLC Community, Superfast Author, and The Brainflix Business Gurukul.

The CEO, Wings Publication and Literary Editor of Awards, Manika Singh said, "Books are souls of the authors that go around the world and inspire readers. Authors put a lot of their hard work, creativity, and experience to breathe life into them. Most authors go unrewarded and unrecognized. We want to make sure that their recognition reaches around the world through the Golden Book Award."

Winners of Golden Book Awards of the Year 2022 are: -

* Sadguru, Book - Karma a Yogis Guide

* Dalai Lama, Book - The little book of encouragement

* Chetan Bhagat, Book - 400 Days

* Amish Tripathi, Book - Legend of Suheldev

* Priyanka Chopra, Book - Unfinished

* Indra K. Nooyi, Book - My Life in Full

* Sudha Murthy, Book - The Sage With 2 Horns

* Siddharth Rajsekar, Book - You Can Coach

* Ankur Warikoo, Book - DO EPIC SHIT

* Prakash Iyer, Book - How Come No One Told Me That

* Radhakrishna Pillai, Book - Chanakya Neeti

* Dr Suriraju. V, Book - Kidney Secrets Revealed

* Shailesh Newase, Book - Ultimate Guide to Grab Your Dream Job

* Karthick Sekar, Book - Cracking the Campus Code

* Suresh Shetye, Book - Stuck in Business? 5 Exponential Growth Hacks to Achieve 10x Profits

* Shakti Leekha, Book - Reimagine High-Value Sales

* Shankar Balakrishnan, Book - Friday Gyaan

* Dr Nanda Sirari, Book - Menopause Matters: A New Beginning

* Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Book- Baby 101

* Akhil Baheti, Book - smynhiiNhai? (SamayNahi hain?)

* Manvinder Kaur, Book - Uploading God

* Vijay Prakash & Darshan Rao, Book - Slumdog Investor

* Dada Bhapkar & Mohsin Pathan, Book - Yes! I Love Money

* Parneet Jaggi & Vikram Singh Deol, Book - The Call of the Citadel

* Mruganjali Sharma, Book - gumshudaa (Ghumshudaa)

Ashok Azad, Book - MastishkTaranginee

Dr. K. Sreekumar, Book - Malayala Bala sahitya Charithram

Dr. M. S. Shabeer, Book - Sandhivedhana, Ningal arinjirikkenda Karyangal

Bhupender Gupta, Book - Travelogue across Hemispheres

Anand Prakash Sharma, Book - shivohm (Shivoham)

* Dr. Kumar Nanaware, Book - miisrkaariiddoNkttr (Mi Sarkari Doctor)

* Niraja Bandi, Book - The Ones Who Dare

* Parag Pandya, Book - Pigmelian

* Dr Rachna D. Shah, Book - Rachna - The Creation of Thoughts

* Sylvia Fernandes, Book - I Am

* Dr S. Kalaimani, Book - The Preparatory Manual of Cell and Molecular Biology

Golden Book Awards is an initiative of Wings Publication which is India's fastest growing publishing house.

Several entrepreneurs, trainers, coaches, experts & consultants go through gems of experiences with their clients which can prove to be beneficial for readers who are going through a difficult time in their lives. The publishing house help authors give shape to their experience and expertise in the form of non-fiction/self-help books

Wings Publication is also coming up with a Book Writing Challenge (BWC-1) to inspire and support several first-time authors on their book-writing journey.

Wings Publication works with international publishing houses as an Indian distribution partner to provide them with books available in India. It also works on Whitelable Publishing and provides publishing outsourcing services to international publishing houses.

Please visit https://www.goldenbookawards.com/winners2022 for more information about winning authors and books.

