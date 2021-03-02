Winners and finalists for the 11th Edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards (Virtual) declared

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is an initiative Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and powered by mUni Campus to recognize young brains who has the potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work in the fields of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The 11th AGBA is supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India; NITI Aayog, Skill India, Maharashtra State Innovation Society & National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated; FICCI as the chamber partner. AGBA supports the girls and women through Safe N Happy Periods.

At the event, Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti and H Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), recognized 8 talented students from all over India, who were provided with a 100 per cent scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security in association with IBM.

Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat virtually addressed the innovators and organizers and said, "I would like to congratulate the winners and finalists of the 11th AGBA and would also like to thank the Aegis School of Business, Data Science and Cyber Security that have not only encouraged new talents who are working for India but have created a robust avenue for their growth and continuity. I also congratulate the Jury members who have identified and shortlisted upcoming individuals in the field of education, ICT, AI, Data Science, health governance, MSME, Agriculture, etc and who are enriching the lives of lakhs of Indians through their valuable contributions and taking India towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "I congratulate you all who have organized the award and the award winners who are the future of India and are expected to create history. I m sure I may not inspire you, but I am inspired by you. This is a great tribute to the scientist Alexander Graham Bell, the father of telephony and thank you to all the supporting Minitrial partners of AGBA.

The technology explosion is taking place every day and I am sure these young innovators will create history and not only run after jobs but will create jobs with their limitless potentiality. I congratulate all the young innovative minds and young innovators and students."

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, "I congratulate all the 8 winners of Aegis Graham Bell National Talent Hunt Phase 1, 2021. I hope all of them will create great startups, become great entrepreneurs and provide jobs rather than seeking jobs."

The winners and finalists of the 11th AGBA

Winners



Innovative Telecom Solution - Jio Platforms (Jio Coverage Platform); Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Telecom - Vodafone Idea (AI Powered Telecom Network operation and maintenance); 5G innovation - Jio Platforms (Cloud native 5G core); Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure - ATC India (Flexible Solar panels on Telecom Monopole structure); Innovative Mobile App for Consumers - Public App (latest updates of your city through short videos); Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Life Science - LivNSense Technologies (AI-Powered Digital Chemical Reactors); Combat COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence - St. Luke Health System (Leveraging Data and AI to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic); Innovation in Cloud - Moglix (iCAT a "Made in India" cloud SaaS innovation); Innovation in Data Science - Rubiscape (A Comprehensive data science platform with no coding); Innovation in Artificial Intelligence - Logically (Misinformation and the Indian Election) and Devnagri (AI-powered Human Translation Platform); Innovation in Cyber Security - Unisys (Stealth (core)); Innovation in Blockchain - AVA Labs (Avalanche Protocol); Innovation in FinTech - Khatabook (Digitally Enabling Bharat's MSME Segment); Innovation in AgTech - Urdhvam (Borecharger); Innovation in EdTech - Analyttica Datalab (Analyttica Datalab LEAPS); Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Retail - IBM (Fabric AI for Supplychain) and Stylumia (Trend Forecasting & Demand Sensing).

Innovative diagnostic solutions - OncoStem Diagnostics (CanAssist Breast); Innovation in Internet of Things - Dozee (India 1st Contactless Health Tracker); Innovative preventive measures to Combat COVID-19 - Navork innovations (Avran); Innovative remote working solutions - VMware (VMware Workspace One); Innovative lockdown management solution for Corporate - Birlasoft (intelliOpen); Innovative logistics management solutions - Shadowfax (detecting masks and sanitizers in selfies); Innovative medical equipment - Nocca Robotics (High flow oxygen therapy device); Innovative digital transformation - HDFC Life (Computer Vision at HDFC Life); Innovation in Transport Tech - Swiggy (Combination of AI) and Anil Goel's Ways - Next Generation Tolling Platform; Innovation in Renewable Energy - Energy Vault (Gravity Energy Storage); Innovation in Enterprise Automation - Codegrip (Automated Code Review Tool); Innovation in Enterprise Solution - Quintype (Quintype Platform); AI powered innovation for Enterprise - Zensar (Vinci : Zensar's AIOps platform); Jury Choice Award - Skyroot Aerospace (Vikram Launch Vehicle Series) and Amal World (Smart hygience for Women with Autism & handicaped during COVID-19) and Planys Technologies (Underwater Robots/Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for asset).

Finalists

Innovative Telecom Solution - Cisco and Sterlite Technologies Limited; Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Telecom - Jio Platforms; 5G innovation - Cellwize and PureSoftware; Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure - ATC India and Parallel Wireless; Innovative Mobile App for Consumers - Mitron TV and Atmanirbhar app; Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Life Science - Larsen & Toubro Infotech; Combat COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence - Quantiphi and Salcit Technologies; Innovation in Cloud - Vmware and Zensar; Innovation in Data Science - Thoucentric Labs (PrediQ) and Thoucentric Labs (PriceVision); Innovation in Artificial Intelligence - Entropik Technologies; Innovation in Cyber Security - Siemens and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres; Innovation in Blockchain - Jio Platforms; Innovation in FinTech - CityCash and inVOID; Innovation in AgTech - FarmERP and Eggoz; Innovation in EdTech - Entropik Technologies and Testbook; Artificial Intelligence powered innovation for Retail - SAP Labs India; Innovative diagnostic solutions - Agappe Diagnostics and Briota Technologies; Innovation in Internet of Things - Nokia and Tata Communication; Innovative preventive measures to Combat COVID-19 - PraanaPoorna Collective and Mariam Tek; Innovative remote working solutions - Wipro and Zensar; Innovative lockdown management solution for Corporate - Wipro and LTI; Innovative logistics management solutions - SAP Labs India and Pitney Bowes; Innovative medical equipment - Bliss N Style and Absstem Technologies; Innovative digital transformation - Oppo & One Click Technologies and Zensar; Innovation in Transport Tech - Anil Goel's Wayz - Next Generation Mobility Platform; Innovation in Renewable Energy - Chakr Innovation and Sistema Bio; Innovation in Enterprise Automation - Grene Robotics and Jio Platforms; Innovation in Enterprise Solution - Moglix and Airtel Business; AI powered innovation for Enterprise - Icertis and Siemens.

The eight students who were provided with a 100 per cent scholarship:



Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of AGBA said, "I would like to thank the Jury to put in efforts to identify and shortlist the winners and finalists and the way the award has been identified by the Juries who have come from academia, Government, industry stalwarts, top institutions to identify the winners transparently without any biases. Congratulation to all the winners and even to the finalists who have done great innovations. Also, extending my gratitude to Ministry partners and other partners who have supported the 11th AGBA."

From mUni Campus, Ameeya Mehta, President, mUni Campus Inc USA, Daljeet Saran, Director, Alliance & Strategy, mUni Campus Inc USA and Manish Chhajed, Founder, SEP Ventures presented the mUni Campus seagull gift coupons to fight the talent acquisition need in today's age.

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross-functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. Aegis is the number one school in Data Science.

