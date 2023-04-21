Winners of India Icon Awards 2023 announced by Blindwink

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink, in collaboration with Zee Business, has announced the recipients of the India Icon Awards 2023. The awards aim to recognize and honor professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective fields despite facing challenging circumstances.

The winners were selected from a pool of around 50,000 nominees from various regions of India based on their exceptional performance in domains such as Education, Healthcare, Business, Entertainment, Architecture, Marketing, and more.

These awards pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of the winners and are organized by Blindwink - India's leading Market Research and Brand Management Company.

The ceremony was graced by Amrita Rao, a prominent Bollywood actress, and Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim.

The event was supported by ZEE Business as the Media Partner and Brandz Magazine as the Magazine Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

1) Fastest Growing Quality Health & Wellness Products Direct Selling Company -- Renatus Wellness Pvt. Ltd. -- Dr Subrata Dutta [ Founder ]

2) Most Emerging Organization In Financial Inclusion & Rural Development, Pan India -- Sarna Infocom Private Limited -- Arijit Banerjee (Founder)

3) Best Quality Herbal Beauty & Personal Care Products Brand From Eastern India -- Herbage Personal Care Inc -- Dibya Ranjan Dash (Founder)

4) Leading Software Development Company In Punjab -- Daya Shankar Ojha (Founder-CEO) UCodeSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

5) "India's Most Iconic Persons" For Being "World's First & Only World Record Holder In Memory Power For Mobile Numbers" -- Dr Raviprasad Sajjan M. (CEO) Master Mind Power Secrets Pvt Ltd

6) Award for Sustainable Transport & Smart Mobility In Karnataka -- Biswajit Baruah (Founder and CEO, Hive Sustainable Solutions)

7) Emerging Digital Marketing Agency In 2023 -- Team Adsthrive Digital Marketing Agency

8) Most Inspirational School Of The Year -- VedaVihaan The Global School - Navdip Educational Trust

9) Best Luxury Beauty & Clinic In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana -- HIWAGA Beauty Clinic And Salon -- S Haritha Reddy (CEO)

10) The Best Corporate Car Rental Icon Of India -- Shankar H R (Chief Chauffeur & MD, Rego)

11) Most Enterprising Woman Architect & Social Worker In Chennai -- AR Narayani ( Founder ) Kolorkrafts

12) Best Emerging Stand Alone Preschool Of Chennai -- Qurious Lil Mindz International Pre School

13) Services Quality Icon Award For The Most Innovative Organization In India -- INTERRIVAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INDIA PVT LTD -- Yogesh Srinivas (Founder, CEO, Director)

14) India's Most Renowned Vastu Consultant -- Giridhar Raju KK

15) India's Most Recommended High ROI Sandalwood Farmland & Hospitality Project 2023 -- SANVI Sandalwood Farmland -- Ajay ( Founder )

16) Best Coaching Classes In Palghar District -- Vivek Agrawal & Nancy Agrawal

17) Most Effective Digital Marketing, Web App And Mobile App Development Company In Chennai -- MOAR Digital 360 Pvt Ltd -- Monicka Richard (Founder)

18) Best Finance Website For Stock Research -- Ms. Kritika Yadav CFP (USA) kritikatopstocks.com

19) Entrepreneur Of The Year In Finance -- Ankit Yadav, Wealth Manager (Founder & Director) Market Maestroo

20) Best Trending Fine Dine Buffet Restaurant In Hyderabad -- Manchi Baphe ( A Unit of Keerthi Srinivasa Solutions Pvt Ltd )

21) Business Man Of The Year -- Dr TSS Balaji

22) World's Most Lovable Biriyani -- Aasife Biriyani -- C.Y. AASIFE (Founder & CEO)

23) India's Most ICONIC IIT JEE KOTA MATHS FACULTY In Hyderabad Region -- Shivam Anand Choudhary ( HOD MATHS) -- CAREER POINT PVT LTD, KOTA

24) Best Female Entrepreneur & Author Of The Year -- Prashansa Pawar (Founder & CEO) The Life Guidance Center & ( Author of the self-help Book ) How to Move On

25) Best Dental Clinic -- Bangalore Dental Specialists -- Dr Vinitha Agarwal

26) Best Emerging Manufacturer In Decoration & Gifts In Bangalore -- Kusuma M -- SNN Art and Creations

27) Outstanding Excellence As An Art Therapist In Pune -- Nisha Prasad -- www.beingblessed.co.in

28) Real Estate Professional Of The Year 2023 -- Ankit Thakkar - Dholera SIR Expert

29) Best Contemporary Luxury Residential Designers In Gurgaon -- Ena Kapoor -- Rolling Dreams

30) Most Creative Interior Designer -- M. HANIF ASLAM PAKHALI -- One Source Interiors

31) Young Dynamic Entrepreneurial Leadership In Brand Consulting -- Sanju Pudyandil -- Whitespace Brand Consulting

32) Best Professional Nail Artist & PMU Expert & Trainer In West Bengal -- Leepika Chatterji -- Impression Nail Lounge & Academy

33) Most Promising Nutritionist In Mumbai 2023 -- Bhakti Kapoor



34) Best Asset Management & Trading Consultants Of The Year -- Shaik Mohammed Javeed -- Mer Asset Management and Consultancy Pvt Ltd

35) Best Education Counsellor For Medical and Engineering In Maharashtra -- Mr Sunil Raut Sir -- Hi-tech Education

36) Healthy Cloud Kitchen Chain Of The Year -- Bajo Foods Pvt Ltd -- Mr Ajay Tanwar

37) Best Emerging Urban Architecture & Interior Designing Firm In Chennai -- AEKATVA DESIGNS -- Aravinth Kumar & Harish Kumar

38) Women Personality Of The Year In Entrepreneurial Excellence In Construction And Architecture -- Apurva Basavaraj (Founder and Creative Head) House of Aadimane

39) Most Promising Architectural Design Studio In Vidarbha -- Architect Vinay Gadpayle

40) Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence In Construction & Renovation Projects -- Dwaraka Engineering

41) Most Innovative Interior Designers In Bangalore -- RAV Interiors

42) Exemplary Entrepreneurial & HR Leadership -- Dr. Dhanasekar B (Founder cum CEO) Logskim Solutions Pvt Ltd

43) Best Emerging Construction & Interior Company In Bangalore -- UNISPACE -- Mr. Sharath Babu RG

44) Most Promising Turnkey Interior Design Firm in Gujarat -- J design Studio

45) Best Contemporary Luxury Residential & Commercial Designers In Raipur (Chhattisgarh) -- Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Director, SONAKSHI INTERIORS

46) Innovation In Early Learning & Child Development -- Namrata Singh (Principal, The Great Buddha Public School)

47) Best Holistic 21st Century School With Impactful Life Skill Teaching In Karnataka -- Vidya Vikasa Vidya Samsthe

48) Outstanding Contribution To Media & Advertising In Delhi -- Raja Shukla

49) Most Innovative Hospital in Healthcare In Hyderabad -- Sri Dharani Multi Speciality Hospital -- A UNIT OF ATHARVANA HEALTH CARE

50) Best Contemporary Architect & Residential Designer In Mysore -- Handbook Architects and Interiors -- Ar.Sanjana Shrihari

51) Most Aspiring Women Architect -- Architect Avanii Dhotre, (Creatrix)

52) Most Creative & Trusted Interior Designer Of The Year 2023 -- Megha M. Kumbhar

53) India's Best Fitness Supplements Products Manufacturer -- Nutrition Solution -- Vijay Makhija

54) Most Effective Health Coach & Nutritionist In Karnataka -- Pooja Ganesh (Clinical Nutritionist & Health Coach)

55) Best Hair Transplant Clinic Rajasthan -- Cabelo Hair Transplant Clinic -- Dushyant Singh Rathore ( MD & Founder)

56) Most Popular Chocolate Studio In Chennai -- D D Chocolates -- Diviya Darshan (Founder)

57) Best Interior Designer , Interior Decor & Design Company -- GODA DECORS -- GODA VINAY KUMAR ( Founder )

58) Inspiring Young Entrepreneur For Exemplary International Business Acumen -- Deepak Goyal ( Founder ) JINDARAM EXPORTS

59) Most Promising Interior & Residential Designing Firm In Raipur 2023 -- Sterling Interiors -- Ajay Mudgal & Pratik Kale

60) Most Acclaimed Global Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Impurity Reference Standards For Pharmaceutical Industry -- Veeprho Laboratories Pvt Ltd -- Dr. Venkat Shinde (CEO)

61) Best Emerging Hair Salon Of The Year 2022-23 -- Hair Castle Salon

62) Most Creative Bridal Makeup Artist In Hyderabad -- The Unico Makeovers

Maria Shah

63) Best Caterer Of Hyderabad 2023 -- Elegance Caterers & Events -- Imran Ahmed

64) Woman Personality Of The Year -- VASSUNDRA NATTES

65) Green Energy Promotion & Progressive Village Initiative In India -- Sachin Shigwan, The Solar Man India, Director - Green India Initiative Pvt. Ltd.

66) Largest Service Provider For Optical Fibre Layout & Services In JK - Ladakh -- Shahim Nisar Shah, Managing Director, Knovatic Corporate Services Pvt Ltd

67) Best Health & Wellness Coach In Gujarat -- Rishikesh Manuprasad Upadhyay -- R M Happiness

