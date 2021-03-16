Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 felicitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing Director Reseal MRFC

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world.

Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.

With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Reseal - Market Research and Film Company have cemented their position as one of the best in the market. Its global presence spans across the UK, Asia, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists. First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge.

The winners at the Business Excellence Awards are as follows:

* Best beverages production in Solapur won by Panchratna Foundation

* Most Popular Business Consultancy Of The Year won by Addisun Business Clinic

* Most Prominent Digital & Payment Service Company of The Nation won by Mahagram Payments Pvt. Ltd



* Excellent Water Supply Pipe Manufacturers Of All The Time won by Alex Pipe India PVT LTD

* The Best Language Translation and Localisation Company won by JNT Infotech Pvt.Ltd (Translation in India)

* Best Quality Of Organic Farming Products Of All The Time won by Dhruv Agro Industries

* Best Advertising Company in Nagpur won by Dhruv Agro Industries

* Best Quality Food Dine Restaurant in Marathwada won by Great Sagar Restaurant

* Foremost Promising Builder Of The Decade won by Viraj Pvt Ltd

* Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year won by Rudrapratap Raghuwanshi Chairman P.G.Group

Under the direction of Asian Awards Singapore, Reseal - Market Research & Film Company has state-of-the-art facilities paired with decades of experience in handling research projects making it one of the best in the market.

