Winners of the International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards in 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): On January 16, 2023, the inaugural National Startup Day 2023 Summit and Bharat Startup Awards were held in Bangalore to recognise and reward the efforts of the startups, founders, and leaders of today. The event was organised by International Brand Equity Magazine in partnership with the MSME Promotion Council, IBE Media as the PR partner, and Asian Startup Ecosystem Leaders Club - ASEL Club.

The International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards 2023 were given to 50 startups, startup leaders, and mentors from all over India.

Tanveer Ahmed and Dr E. Muthuraman, Chairman of the MSME Promotion Council, were the day's honoured guests.

Dr Muthuraman stated that not only curry leaves but also the stems and roots of those plants offer enormous business opportunities, and he pledged his support to all entrepreneurs in any way he could.

Tanveer Ahmed said there are many doors yet to be opened in India for growth, and it's not a big thing to achieve trillions of dollars for the Indian economy.

2023 Bharat Startup Awards Winners List:

Fintech Startup of the Year of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - SmartCoin Financials Pvt. Ltd

Professional service Startup of The Year (Legal) 2022-2023 (India) - DLS Law Offices

Innovator of the year 2022-2023 (West and South India) - UMANSHI MARKETING AND BRANDING PVT LTD

SaaS Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (North India) - Inbox Matters Digital

Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 - Accubits Technologies

Tech Startup of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - e2eHiring Pvt Ltd

Wellness Product Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (North India) - D WA Herbals Pvt LTD

Best Angel Network of The Year 2022-2023 - SCOPE

Personal Care Startup of the Year of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - VinzBerry

Wellness Product Startup of the Year of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - VinzBerry

Tech Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (Chennai) - Testware Informatics Pvt Ltd

B2B Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - WellRx Technologies Private Limited

Innovator of the Year 2022-2023 - TechZeus

D2C Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - NOISE

Wellness Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Renatus Wellness Private Limited

Most Influential Organization For Excellence In IT & Recruitment Services Globally 2022 - 2023 - INTERRIVAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INDIA PVT. LTD

Pollution Tech startup of The Year 2022-2023 - Pollucare

B2C Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (West and North India) - Yes Madam, Notion Online Solutions Pvt Ltd

Agri Startup of the Year 2022 - 23 - (East India) - Dreams Agro international OPC Pvt LTD



Innovator of the year 2022-2023 (East India) - Dreams Agro international OPC Pvt LTD

Construction Tech Startup of The Year 2022-2023 - Stallion Buildtech LLP

Professional Service Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Apna Writer

Edtech startup of the Year 2022-2023 (North India) - TCO1 (The class of One)

Startup of the Year 2022 -2023 (North India) - Sustainable kid's fashion & Earth friendly toys - Earthy Tweens

Edtech startup of the year 2022-2023 - MentorMyBoard

Best Gadgets/Technology Startup Brand 2022 - 2023 - Imagine, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd

Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022 - 2023 (North India) - One Bharat Pharmacy, Tresor Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Ai Startup of the Year 2022 - 2023 (South India) - univ.ai,

Health Tech Startup of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - THAMSAR Tele Health Services Pvt LTD

Integrated Marketing Agency of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Frameworks Creative

Startup marketing agency of the year 2022-2023 - UMANSHI MARKETING AND BRANDING PVT LTD

The Best Digital/Social Media Campaigns 2022 India - TATA Communications Ltd

Experiential Marketing Campaigns 2022 India - TATA Communications Ltd

Best Mentor of the year 2022-2023 - Tamanna Gupta

Sales mentor of the Year 2022-2023 - Kunal Sangar, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd (Imagine Apple Premium Reseller)

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-2023 - Vineeta Agrawal, VinzBerry

Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Madhusudan Shastri B.V, SM Designing Solutions

Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2023-23 (North India) - Arvind Garg

Young Dynamic Entrepreneur In IT Solutions & Service 2022 - 2023 - Yogesh Srinivas, INTERRIVAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INDIA PVT. LTD

Young Startup Leader of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Akhil J Madhu, CEO, Comet Web Solutions LLP

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-2023 - Neha Suyal

Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 - Rahul Gupta

40 Under 40 Marketing Leaders 2022 Winners

Shailendra D Warrior, Sashi Mohanty - TATA Communications Ltd., Suvajit De - TATA Communications Ltd., Dr Shravan Kokroo, Group Head, Marcom, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd, Utsav Malhotra

