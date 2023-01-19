Winners of the International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards in 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): On January 16, 2023, the inaugural National Startup Day 2023 Summit and Bharat Startup Awards were held in Bangalore to recognise and reward the efforts of the startups, founders, and leaders of today. The event was organised by International Brand Equity Magazine in partnership with the MSME Promotion Council, IBE Media as the PR partner, and Asian Startup Ecosystem Leaders Club - ASEL Club.
The International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards 2023 were given to 50 startups, startup leaders, and mentors from all over India.
Tanveer Ahmed and Dr E. Muthuraman, Chairman of the MSME Promotion Council, were the day's honoured guests.
Dr Muthuraman stated that not only curry leaves but also the stems and roots of those plants offer enormous business opportunities, and he pledged his support to all entrepreneurs in any way he could.
Tanveer Ahmed said there are many doors yet to be opened in India for growth, and it's not a big thing to achieve trillions of dollars for the Indian economy.
2023 Bharat Startup Awards Winners List:
Fintech Startup of the Year of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - SmartCoin Financials Pvt. Ltd
Professional service Startup of The Year (Legal) 2022-2023 (India) - DLS Law Offices
Innovator of the year 2022-2023 (West and South India) - UMANSHI MARKETING AND BRANDING PVT LTD
SaaS Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (North India) - Inbox Matters Digital
Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 - Accubits Technologies
Tech Startup of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - e2eHiring Pvt Ltd
Wellness Product Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (North India) - D WA Herbals Pvt LTD
Best Angel Network of The Year 2022-2023 - SCOPE
Personal Care Startup of the Year of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - VinzBerry
Wellness Product Startup of the Year of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - VinzBerry
Tech Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (Chennai) - Testware Informatics Pvt Ltd
B2B Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - WellRx Technologies Private Limited
Innovator of the Year 2022-2023 - TechZeus
D2C Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (India) - NOISE
Wellness Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Renatus Wellness Private Limited
Most Influential Organization For Excellence In IT & Recruitment Services Globally 2022 - 2023 - INTERRIVAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INDIA PVT. LTD
Pollution Tech startup of The Year 2022-2023 - Pollucare
B2C Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (West and North India) - Yes Madam, Notion Online Solutions Pvt Ltd
Agri Startup of the Year 2022 - 23 - (East India) - Dreams Agro international OPC Pvt LTD
Innovator of the year 2022-2023 (East India) - Dreams Agro international OPC Pvt LTD
Construction Tech Startup of The Year 2022-2023 - Stallion Buildtech LLP
Professional Service Startup of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Apna Writer
Edtech startup of the Year 2022-2023 (North India) - TCO1 (The class of One)
Startup of the Year 2022 -2023 (North India) - Sustainable kid's fashion & Earth friendly toys - Earthy Tweens
Edtech startup of the year 2022-2023 - MentorMyBoard
Best Gadgets/Technology Startup Brand 2022 - 2023 - Imagine, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd
Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022 - 2023 (North India) - One Bharat Pharmacy, Tresor Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Ai Startup of the Year 2022 - 2023 (South India) - univ.ai,
Health Tech Startup of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - THAMSAR Tele Health Services Pvt LTD
Integrated Marketing Agency of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Frameworks Creative
Startup marketing agency of the year 2022-2023 - UMANSHI MARKETING AND BRANDING PVT LTD
The Best Digital/Social Media Campaigns 2022 India - TATA Communications Ltd
Experiential Marketing Campaigns 2022 India - TATA Communications Ltd
Best Mentor of the year 2022-2023 - Tamanna Gupta
Sales mentor of the Year 2022-2023 - Kunal Sangar, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd (Imagine Apple Premium Reseller)
Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-2023 - Vineeta Agrawal, VinzBerry
Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Madhusudan Shastri B.V, SM Designing Solutions
Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2023-23 (North India) - Arvind Garg
Young Dynamic Entrepreneur In IT Solutions & Service 2022 - 2023 - Yogesh Srinivas, INTERRIVAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INDIA PVT. LTD
Young Startup Leader of the Year 2022-2023 (South India) - Akhil J Madhu, CEO, Comet Web Solutions LLP
Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-2023 - Neha Suyal
Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 - Rahul Gupta
40 Under 40 Marketing Leaders 2022 Winners
Shailendra D Warrior, Sashi Mohanty - TATA Communications Ltd., Suvajit De - TATA Communications Ltd., Dr Shravan Kokroo, Group Head, Marcom, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd, Utsav Malhotra
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)