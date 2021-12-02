Winners of The Maha Business Awards 2021, Edition 2 felicitated by Indian film actress Sonalee Kulkarni at Reseal Market Research and Film Company

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Maha Business Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world. Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.

With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Sudhir Kumar, Managing Director of Reseal - Market Research & Film Company have cemented their position as one of the best brand empowering company in the market. Its global presence spans across the UK, Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists. First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge.





The Top Winners at the Maha Business Awards 2021 are as follows: Superlative Business Person Of Maharashtra -Mayoor Deshmukh; Maharashtra's Leading Company for Engineering Consultants & EPC Projects - TKT Engineering Consultant; Best Makeup Artist &Training Institute In Nashik - Manjushri Akolkar; Best Organization in Project Management - Northdisha Infra Pvt. Ltd.; Most Popular Baking Training Institute - Vaishali's Krustty Kremme; Best Skin Laser Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplant Centre In Nashik - Dr. Singh's Soniya Multispeciality Clinic; Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Pradip Gorde; Youngest Emerging Entrepreneur In Maharashtra - Ashay Mandokar; Best Social Leader in Maharashtra - Pravin Tanaji Rade;

Outstanding Contribution In Medical Education - MD-Ruby Medical Education Consultant Pvt. Ltd.; Best Interior Designer in Maharashtra - Ar Audumber Karande; Best Plantation Nursery In Maharashtra - Abhay Nursery; One Of The Modern Dairy & Agro-Industry Management - Acharya Dairy Farm; Premium Quality Jewelry Shop in Malegaon - Burhade Jewellery Hub; The Best Youth Icon In Maharashtra - Sneha Surani; Most Trusted Silver Jewelry Shop In Nashik- Sumatilal Chunilal Saraf; Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - Sanchay Solar; Best Beauty Book Author- Salama Sayyad;

Multitasking Business Man Of The Year - Ganesh Tuppad; Maharashtra's Fast-Growing- Business SS Bakers; Most Innovative Interior Designer Company in Nashik - Shankh Swapna Interiors; Best Cosmetic Product Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - SKBS PVT LTD; Most Popular Women Personality In Medical Field In Sindhudurg - Mrs Sanyogeeta Kalkundrikar; Most Innovative Business Man In Banking & Insurance Sector - Dr Milind Sampgaonkar; Most Promising Garment Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Action Right Vision Pvt. Ltd.; Rising Educationist, Researcher, and Multi-Talented Personality - Dr. Dhanraj; Best Manufacturer Company In Sanitary Napkins - M/S Walson Industries; Most Demanding Digital Disruptor Of The City - Mahagram Payments Pvt. Ltd.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

