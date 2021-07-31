WISH organized a sensitization event at Sultanpur Majra in the North-West district of Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): LEHS|WISH organized an awareness and sensitization event at Sultanpur Majra in North-west district of Delhi on July 29, 2021, to accelerate the Corona vaccination drive in the area with the help of Frontline Workers (FLWs).

The event was graced by the presence of MLA from Sultanpur Majra, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, who presided over the event as the Chief Guest. Praising the efforts of FLWs, he said, "I applaud the work done by ASHA workers during COVID-19.

They provided selfless support to one and all without caring about themselves or their families. Many of the ASHA workers became COVID positive as a result, but it did not dampen their spirits. I also appreciate the efforts of LEHS|WISH, who trained and motivated the ASHA workers to carry out their duties in an efficient and safe way."

During the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, LEHS|WISH worked closely with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy through intersectoral convergence approach. The strategy focused on controlling sporadic cases, identifying COVID clusters, preventing community transmission, and promoting home management of infection by rapidly finding and isolating all positive cases.

In August 2020, LEHS|WISH introduced a project, 'Emergency Response and Healthcare Preparedness to contain COVID-19 Pandemic,' in selected areas of Delhi. The project aimed to contain the transmission, morbidity, and mortality due to COVID-19 by strengthening the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs).



LEHS|WISH provided them around 10 lakh printed IEC material on Covid-19, 12.5 lakh personal protection materials, sanitation items, and medical equipment.

At the community level, the project sensitized community members on Covid-19 through community surveillance and mass mobilization activities, like counselling sessions, street plays, public announcements, social media campaigns, the formation of youth groups, etc. LEHS|WISH capacitated more than fourteen hundred Frontline Health Workers, and provided them with medical equipment; like thermal guns, pulse oximeters to monitor fever and oxygen saturation in the COVID positive patients.

With constant support and guidance from the Delhi Government, the project is all set to achieve milestones in the coming months that will continue to positively influence the lives of the urban poor in their battle against Covid-19.

LEHS|WISH joined hands with the GNCTD for setting up AAMCs; in developing and managing technology-enabled clinical applications, training AAMC staff, undertaking supportive supervision of AAMCs, data analytics, and delivering comprehensive primary healthcare to the people of Delhi. This model is an internationally acclaimed urban Primary healthcare model in the world.

