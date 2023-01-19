With 14 Lending Partners on-Board, Bajaj Markets Has a Personal Loan for Everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv has onboarded a total of 14 lending partners across India on their platform. Those who need loans in this day and age can easily apply online at Bajaj Markets and can get the best Personal Loan offers in India.



Be it funding their next foreign trip, renovating their home, or meeting unforeseen medical expenses, customers can compare personal loans and pick from the best lenders based on their convenience and apply for an instant loan on terms that they deem to be favourable.



The personal loan amount one is eligible for will depend on factors such as an individual's monthly income, CIBIL score, and overall repayment capability.



*The interest rate charges are subject to constant change as they are affected by several factors. Please check the prevailing interest rate with the lender before applying.



Some of the distinguishing features and benefits associated with an instant personal loan are:



- High Loan Amount: Avail of an online personal loan of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs.

- Competitive Interest Rate: The interest rate starts from 10.49% per annum, which is one of the most competitive interest rates out there.

- Online Process: Apply from the comfort of home by following a few basic steps, and once the loan amount is approved, it will be credited to the customer's account within hours.

- No Collateral Required: Customers do not need to offer any of their valued possessions as collateral to get a personal loan. However, if there is a need for a more considerable amount, one can always opt for a Loan Against Property.

- Flexible Loan Repayment Tenure: Individuals can repay their personal loan over as long as five years.

- Minimal Foreclosure Charges: If an individual is willing to repay ahead of the tenure, they can opt for the same with a minimal charge.

- Balance Top-up Facilities: If an individual needs more money than what he/she has borrowed initially as a personal loan, they can always avail themselves of a balance top-up facility. Such facilities are also exclusive to lenders and are provided at their discretion.

Avail the best options from a portfolio of 14 lenders in personal loans from the Bajaj Markets app which is available on Play Store and App Store or by visiting the website on www.bajajfinservmarkets.in.

