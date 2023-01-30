With 28 million views, Paayal Jain's "Ever Indian Wedding" video sparks social media humor!

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/ATK): Introducing the lovely and gorgeous Paayal Jain, who is now slaying social media like a queen with her humorous, entertaining, and relatable videos. Her "The Paayal Jain" YouTube channel has 2.5 million subscribers, while "Paayal Tena Short Videos" has over 7.33 million subscribers! Paayal works with her younger sister, Tena Jaiin. The sister duo is currently a sensation in the world of entertainment.

Speaking of the most recent video, "Every Indian Wedding," features several amusing Indian wedding customs that we may have also experienced. The video gained 28 million views creating a storm on the internet with its relatable drama and funny moments. "We have all experienced huge Indian weddings during our childhood and of course today as well. The masti, drama, and gossips in the weddings are unmatched, says Paayal. The stunning bride, Baarat, bride entry, a variety of dinner menu items, soups, Chaat, snacks, the photographer, the Wedding Phera time, and a lot more drama, rumors, and family bits of bits of advice were all things we encountered. We cherished those times in our lives to the fullest. Therefore, we decided to savor and revisit all of our precious memories of Indian weddings as the season is live, and we recently attended one!



Paayal continued by saying there has been an instant connection between the viewers after watching the video that made us extremely happy. Even during shooting, we felt the same thing. We have received numerous comments regarding memories from our viewers who claim that the film is genuinely about Indian family customs "It is truly an encouragement for us that after watching our videos, the audience relates with them and all their sadness and worries wipe out. I am very grateful to all my audience for the love and support to us, says Paayal Jain, an incredibly proud content creator, saying, "It is a pure blessing for me!"

Let us tell you, Authenticity is the channel's USP. There are more than 13 core views for every short on the YouTube shorts channel, 'Paayal Tena Shorts' which has 7.33 million subscribers. "Every Indian Wedding" is the most-watched video on their main channel, The Paayal Jain, receiving 28 million views. Videos from both channels routinely make the top 5 trending lists. Because they are relatable and the audience is connected easily with them.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

