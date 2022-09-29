With 6154 job offers; Campus Placements 2023 at Chandigarh University kicks off to a flying start, highest in country

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the first slot of campus placements for 2023 batch underway, Chandigarh University has registered 6154 job offers which is acclaimed to be highest across India till date.

Riding strong on the back of its robust education model, research work, international and industry tie-ups, and meticulously structured curriculum. Chandigarh University Gharuan has once again bettered its campus placement record, as more than 150 companies have made as many 6154 job offers to the students of 2023 batch, informed S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Out of the total 150 companies visited for campus placements so far, about 23 Multi-Nationals have offered a pay packages of 30 Lacs or more to the students of Chandigarh University. 23 MNCs amongst the 150 companies offer packages of 30 Lac or more to the students.

Addressing media personnel, Sandhu said that the University has continued its legacy of providing quality and inclusive higher education and has been climbing the steps on the path of excellence, thus establishing itself as the top choice for Industry and Employers, thanks to unparalleled quality education and industry-focused training.

"In yet another testimony of our stellar placement record, more than 150 companies have made 6154 job offers to the 2023 batch students of Chandigarh University, which is highest in the entire country. While the number is the greatest in the whole of the country, most of the companies among the recruiters belong to the elite group of Fortune-500 Companies, thus underlining the industry-readiness of our students, whose diverse academic education is further accentuated with updated practical experience and the skills set as per the evolving industry demand at Chandigarh University," said the Chancellor.

"Not only the placement offers, but our average annual salary package has also increased from Rs 8 Lakh last year to Rs 9.54 Lakh this year, even as the average monthly stipend for our students has gone up to Rs 38,427," he added, and credited this success to all the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry who have made an immense contribution to this feat.

"This achievement has come after Chandigarh University became the youngest University to debut into QS World University Rankings-2023, where it secured a place among the top 800 institutions across the world, an incredible overall 21st position among all Indian Universities, and an impressive third position among Private Universities of the country. Adding another jewel to its star-studded crown, Chandigarh University has secured 29th spot among all the public and private universities of the country in the NIRF Rankings 2022, and became the youngest university to enter the top 30 league of Indian Universities," said Sandhu.

Giving further details, Prof Himani Sood, Senior Vice-President, Chandigarh University, said, "Job offers with an annual package of Rs 50 Lakhs and above were made to Chandigarh University's students by 2 companies while 2 companies made annual offers of over Rs 45 Lakhs and above. As many as 4 companies made offers with an annual package of Rs 40 Lakhs and above, 6 made offers of over Rs 35 Lakhs, and 9 companies made offers of over Rs 30 Lakhs."

"More than 10 companies made a job offer with annual package of Rs 25 Lakhs and above to Chandigarh University's students, while over 25 companies made annual offers of over Rs 20 Lakhs, over 30 companies made offers of Rs 15 Lakhs and above, over 60 companies made offers of Rs 10 Lakhs and above, over 100 companies made offers of Rs 7 Lakhs and above, while more than 120 companies made offers of Rs 5 Lakhs and above to Chandigarh University's students," she added.

"Not only jobs, but students of Chandigarh University also bagged impressive internship opportunities with attractive stipend. As many as 16 companies offered a monthly stipend of over Rs 50,000 to our students, ten companies offered a stipend of over Rs 70,000, while three companies offered a stipend of a whopping Rs 1 Lakh and above to our students, which is phenomenal," she said.



Prof Sood said that most of the 150 companies who offered jobs to students of 2023 batch belong to the prestigious Fortune-500 Companies including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Arcesium, Adobe, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, Philips, Goldman Sachs, Toshiba, etc.

"Chandigarh University created a national record of achieving the highest offers in the entire country by four top Multinational Companies- DXC Technology, Capgemini, OPTUM (UHG), and Legato, even as it also became the top institutions to receive highest number of placement offers in North India by Cognizant, and Bank of America," informed Prof Sood.

She added that Intel, Western Digital (SanDisk), Qualcomm, Marvel, and Open Five were the top semiconductors companies while JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs American Express (AMEX), Bank of America, Natwest (formerly RBS), Standard Chartered, and Fidelity were the top FinTech companies who hired the students of Chandigarh University during this drive.

"To say Chandigarh University is a preferred partner for Industry leaders, would be an understatement. Year after Year, the students of Chandigarh University have been sought by the top businesses, thanks to the unparalleled quality education and industry-focused training they receive at the university. It is no mean feat that more than 30 Industry-sponsored Centers of Excellence and training centers have been established in the University, where students are equipped with the skills and knowledge as demanded by the industry, even as the university has tie-ups with prominent national and international industry leaders for joint research and guidance," Prof Sood said.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is one of the youngest universities in India and one of the only private universities in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

