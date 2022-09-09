With 64 lakh monthly users, AmbitionBox is now India's no. 1 company reviews and salary insights platform

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): AmbitionBox, a rapidly growing company reviews, salary insights and interview preparation platform, announced today that it has 64 lakh users visiting its platform every month (as per Similarweb-a leading website analytics platform). AmbitionBox received more than 1.2 crore visits, surpassing its global competitors. The company has shown an impressive growth trajectory in traffic and has been beating its competitors in India consistently since February 2022.

In 2015, AmbitionBox was started by two IIT Madras alumni with the objective of assisting jobseekers. The platform offers company reviews, salary insights, interview questions and company information to help users research about a company before joining, thus making an informed career choice. In the last 5 years, the company boasts a whopping 100% Y-O-Y growth in monthly users. Currently, AmbitionBox has 45 lakh+ company reviews, 1 crore+ salary insights, and over 4 lakh+ interview questions. This makes them India's largest platform for job seekers to research company culture and salaries.

Mayur Mundada, Founder, AmbitionBox said, "In the last 5 years, we have grown tenfold and with each passing day, we are rapidly expanding our footprint in the Indian market. In the coming years, we envision becoming a gold standard for employer branding and are certain that we will not only achieve this mission but also live up to our vision of truly helping every Indian jobseeker to build a happy career."



The Indian hiring market is bullish right now with almost every company hunting for great talent. There has also been a drastic mindset shift in job seekers who are looking beyond compensation packages. Professionals today are more inclined to know about the culture and work environment of a company before making career decisions.

By logging into AmbitionBox, jobseekers get a sneak peek inside the company by getting to know how the company has been rated on skill development, work life balance, job security, career growth and more by current or former employees of the company. Additionally the platform also offers salaries for a wide range of job roles and companies, interview questions to prepare and much more.

AmbitionBox also helps employers tell their story and showcase their brand. Employers can use AmbitionBox to improve their employer brand, engage with employees and understand employee sentiment and truly create a healthy work environment for their employees.

AmbitionBox has over 64 lakh users per month and is India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights. With 45 lakh+ company reviews, 1 crore+ salary insights and 4 lakh+ interview questions for over 6 lakh companies, AmbitionBox is the most trusted place for job seekers to discover the best workplaces.

