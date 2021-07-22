With a pulse on all things Delhi, CitySpidey forays into a lifestyle news avatar

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The capital's very own hyperlocal mobile news application and website www.cityspidey.com is re-launching into a complete lifestyle portal after five years of its presence in Delhi-NCT.

"CitySpidey has travelled a long road that started with covering civic issues, environment, and events at high-rise societies in Delhi and NCR to a much larger colourful canvas. We have diversified into a variety of lifestyle subjects like fashion, food, entertainment, culture and health," explained B M Pun, Founder and inspiration behind the change.

Under its ambitious plan it will bring text and video contents, related to health, lifestyle, entertainment, grooming and gourmet to metros that will entertain and educate discerning visitors in a charming and fascinating way. The founders of the start-up Steve Medius Private Limited who run the portal intend to establish a socio-cultural bond with the discerning consumers of the National capital through its engaging lifestyle content.

Last year CitySpidey launched a unique events platform that got delayed due to the Covid crisis. It would be re-launched soon once the population is vaccinated and Covid related restrictions are lifted. Its event arm SpideyManch aims to brings fine arts, performing arts, live music shows and other live performances to the doorsteps of communities. CitySpidey has many pleasant surprises in SpideyManch for its subscribers and that would be available to the societies which are using SpideyManage (www.spideymanage.com ) as a facilitator with their society management services across India.



CitySpidey under its new video offering offers CityFit which brings leading doctors to discuss heart, dental, skincare, gynaecology, general health and paediatric issues. Under SpideyHype, there are regular videos and articles on fashion, home, leisure, luxury, travel, and trending. Aye Zindagi and Trending Hai Kya have already connected well with the audience. Chalein Delhi is an enchanting offering that explores the unexplored and forgotten treasures in tastes, cultures and places of Delhi and its surroundings. CitySpidey plans to start a captivating series on grooming which will give a charming perspective to our personality and appearance.

Speaking about the transition from hyper-local news, community to a well-rounded lifestyle offering Pun added, "Our endeavour is to provide our readers a complete package that meets their basic needs related to information, news, food, fashion, lifestyle, health, fine arts, good living, theatre with an attempt to enrich and enhance the readers' lifestyle, wholistically, while keeping them aware of their immediate surroundings."

In order to meet the above aspirations CitySpidey, among other things, launched various series focussing on special and unique contents viz. on cancer, vitiligo, frontline Covid warriors, pride month and live music performances that got a very encouraging response and feedback on its Instagram and Facebook pages. CitySpidey, now down the lane, has become a dynamic, robust and versatile website and app that informs, entertains and educates its users, readers and communities in Delhi-NCR and the rest of the world.

"Since its inception, CitySpidey has proactively raised issues that affect urban residents, effectively. The issues raised by CitySpidey often acted as catalyst of change persuading the local authorities to act. In last five years, CitySpidey has become a trusted household name due to its different and uncommon news coverage of issues and events. It has earned us the readers' trust, and we are proud of that indeed," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

