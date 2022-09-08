With artificial intelligence and increased profits, Feed3 (FD3) plans to become the new crypto king and displace VeChain (VET) and Ripple (XRP)

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): Blockchain technology is becoming popular daily, and several individuals are taking advantage of its versatility. What started as an alternative to fiat currencies has evolved into a billion-dollar industry. Bitcoin (BTC), which is the first known cryptocurrency, has been adapted and improved upon by crypto enthusiasts who are interested in enlarging the cost of digital currencies. While Bitcoin remains one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies, specific issues have been identified with it. The proof of work consensus employed by Bitcoin uses a ton of energy and attracts high transaction fees; this has been a discouraging factor for individuals interested in joining the crypto train. As a result, newer coins are developing with advanced blockchain technology and a better-decentralized system.

Feed3 (FD3), VeChain (VET), and Ripple (XRP) are among the recent trailblazing coins with the desire to make cryptocurrencies accessible and cheaper. VeChain is a currency established on a distributed government and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to solve significant data problems for industries such as medical, food and beverage, sustainability, and so on. Ripple (XPR) is a decentralized system that offers low transaction fees, speed, and scalability to users. It is also carbon-neutral and energy-efficient. Feed3 (FD3) is a community-oriented token that hopes to merge the gaming experience with blockchain technology.

Guaranteed Business Boost with VeChain (VET) Token

VeChain is a globally-focused enterprise blockchain platform that plans to contribute to the growth and efficiency of businesses by leveraging the distinctive properties of the VeChain Thor blockchain to develop applications that will, in turn, benefit business operations. The network provides solutions allowing these businesses to link their physical operations with blockchain-based services. This innovation has been adapted successfully to logistics, NFT ecosystem, gaming, logistics, and so on. In simpler terms, the VeChain network is attempting to build a bridge between physical and blockchain transactions.

The ecosystem uses two tokens, VET and VTHO. VeChain (VET) is used to transfer value to other VeChain users for salaries, payments, and remittances. VTHO, the second token of the ecosystem, is used as the network's platform's gas token, transaction settlement, and as the payment for the payment of smart contract creation. The VeChain network uses a different consensus algorithm known as Proof of Authority (PoA) to help secure transactions and maintain the blockchain. To deploy blockchain-powered solutions in record time, the VeChain network uses the VeChain ToolChain. This blockchain application features blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), platform-as-a-service (Paas), and software-as-a-service (Saas) solutions to ensure that users running their businesses succeed on the network.

Can Ripple (XPR) Succeed as a Bitcoin Alternative?

Designed as an alternative to Bitcoin, Ripple (XPR) token is focused on developing instant and cheap cross-border payments. It depends on a public ledger known as XPR Ledger to store transaction data. The network uses a consensus algorithm based on the Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) Model. With this model, all transactions are transparent, meaning anyone can become a validator. Additionally, all the verified transactions can be processed without a single point of failure, and no participant can make an independent decision. In 2017 and 2018, Ripple (XPR) token temporarily replaced Ethereum as the second-ranking crypto. Also, it has, in the past, ranked alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as one of the top three cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Despite the legal feud between Ripple token and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XPR remains an active contender in the crypto space. The network, due to its improved ledger, offers low-cost transactions, speed, and scalability. The XPR ledger settles transactions in 3-5 seconds, and there are usually 1,500 transactions per second. In addition, it costs USD 0.0002 to transact. Furthermore, the creators of the Ripple (XPR) token hope to add NFT to the ecosystem soon. On the network, Python, Java, and JavaScript developers can access different tutorials to get started with various coding languages, managing accounts, building apps, and others.



Feed3 (FD3) Token: Taking Artificial Intelligence to the Next Level

Feed3 (FD3) token is a web 3.0 economy powered by blockchain technology developed to improve users' experiences with blockchain-based games. It also enhances the interaction with a Decentralized Application (dApp) through artificial intelligence-powered voice notes. In essence, the introduction of gaming and metaverse is a newly established concept in the crypto community. Merging an already existing gaming community with digital blockchain technology is an intelligent move for the Feed3 network because it will automatically increase engagement on the platform. As a community-driven network, users will be rewarded for their efforts and contributions with FD3 tokens. To achieve this, a Feedback-to-Earn (FB2E) model is fused with the Play-to-Earn model of the blockchain game. With this, a secondary income channel will be created for the users and players by sharing their feedback and opinions.

With the Freeda algorithm network, the Feed3 platform processes govern and collect the incoming audio feedback. With Freeda, players can record the audio feedback in plain English and send it to the product development team. As a result, everyone on the platform is involved in the development of the network. Furthermore, to better this idea and create better opportunities for players, AI-based innovation has to be merged with a blockchain-based solution. Additionally, the Feed3 team succeeded in creating F3 BOTS, intelligent NFTs that can process voice feedback, generate FD3 tokens, and create a passive income for the users.

Is Metaverse a Great Addition to the Feed3 (FD3) Token?



Metaverse is a relatively new addition to the cryptocurrency industry. As a result, it is not an aspect that has been explicitly explored, but crypto experts have predicted a considerable growth potential. Interest has been shown in Metaverse by certain international brands and tech gurus. Due to its infant stage, there is a large amount of space for several people to explore and define what Metaverse means to them. With the possibility of its greatness, Feed3 has decided to tap into this, join the virtual world and help the existing projects acquire valuable insights from the users by giving them the chance to record audio feedback. Feed3 creators will establish partnerships with these current metaverse projects and hopefully make their mark as well. These partnerships have been chosen based on community size, popularity, reputation, investment partners, etc.

Some of the networks and coins Feed3 hopes to work with include The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (LAND), and Otherdeed for Otherside. Due to their sizable contributions to the Metaverse development, Feed3 has decided to establish a connection with them. This proves that Metaverse is a budding innovation that will likely increase in value shortly. The fusion of the metaverse with artificial intelligence and gaming will make Feed3 stand out in the crypto industry.



What is on the Feed3 (FD3) Tokenomics?

The Feed3 (FD3) token is a BEP-20 coin on the BNB Smart Chain. There will be a total supply of 8.74 Billion coins in circulation. 35 per cent of these tokens will be sold during the presale, 25 per cent for exchanges, 15 per cent for partnership, 10 per cent will be reserved for the team, Advisors will be entitled to 5 per cent, and 10 per cent will be for marketing. During the presale, the prices will fluctuate; during the first stage, the initial cost will be USD 0.005, the price during the second stage will be USD 0.008, and the price during the last phase will be USD .0.01.

Feed3's (FD3) Roadmap

To achieve the goals Feed3 has set out to achieve, a five-stage plan has been drafted. The first phase will see the website launch, the commencement of the Freeda building, the acquisition of the annotated audio data, and the release of the whitepaper. The second phase will include the FD3 private sale, the development of the FS2E model, the listing of FD3 tokens on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, and the selection of blockchain partners. Additionally, the third stage will consist of the FD3 public presale, the production of the first batch of F3 BOTS, collaboration with influencers, and the launch of the FB2E version and product demo. The fourth phase will include Feed3 (FD3) token listing on centralized exchanges, the completed Freeda building, initiation of play-to-earn partnerships, and the commencement of the F3 dApp. Finally, the last phase will include the initiation of metaverse partnerships, completion of the F3 dApp building, expansion to other blockchain networks, and the Bug Bounty initiative launch.

There is an ongoing massive expansion of digital currency. With the initial idea to create a decentralized monetary system, it has evolved to include a virtual world, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and so on. To further populate and expand these innovations, Feed3 has hopped on the wagon. Gaming, a popular concept amongst youth, will increase in value as Feed3 has the intention to fuse with digital currency. Operating on a decentralized system, Feed3 involves everyone in the decision-making process and even encourages users to record audio feedback to boost the platform's reach. Feed3 (FD3) is a cryptocurrency that dreams of changing people's perception of crypto and showing them that it can be much more than an alternative to physical and fiat currencies.

