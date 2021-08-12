With Cloudtail India ceasing operations, Assiduus Global is here to help

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/PNN): With news of Cloudtail India ceasing operations surfacing, millions of Amazon sellers and merchants have now been left in a dilemma, looking to find ways or partners to help them sell their products and expand their businesses on Amazon.

Here's where Assiduus Global can help. Assiduus Global is the world's largest & fastest growing, cross-border, multi-platform E-commerce supply chain and distributions company. Assiduus is backed by home-bred patent-pending cutting-edge technology that helps build and scale incumbent Fortune 500 companies as well as upcoming D2C brands across leading global E-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Noon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and the like.

Assiduus helps merchants and sellers reach and access millions of customers across India and other global E-commerce marketplaces. Over the years, Assiduus has transformed thousands of small businesses in a fast-changing digital world by providing online capabilities enabling them to access customers both in India and globally.

Assiduus founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "The Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to an exceptional US$200 billion by 2026. If you are not tapping into this potential, take the leap now! Assiduus Global is here to help."



Assiduus operates across five continents and over ten global E-commerce marketplaces. It efficiently leverages data, patent-pending technology, and intelligence to offer brands exhaustive research-based actionable insights that drive higher E-commerce rankings and ROI and deliver results with credibility and consistency.

They decipher customer insights and analytics to help businesses scale, save time and grow rapidly. Assiduus seamlessly synchronizes inventory and distribution across every purchasing channel. In 2020, the company had witnessed 250% business growth while being able to generate $200+ Million in revenue for their clients.

Assiduus is one of the largest players in the world, offering an end-to-end E-commerce solutions package. With the team's combined tech acumen and experience in building and scaling D2C brands at the helm, Assiduus is propelled by a team that's young, passionate and, most importantly, understands how global E-commerce marketplaces function.

Assiduus is on a mission to enable D2C brands to reach their global E-commerce goals with their mantra Think E-commerce, Think Assiduus!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

