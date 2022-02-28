With 'ease of doing business' solutions, app-based logistics partner 'Get-Delivered' witnesses substantial growth during the pandemic

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): Seeded amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, app-based delivery partner Get-Delivered has revolutionized the 'ease of doing business' not only for established businesses but for small business owners too.

Since its inception in November 2020, Get-Delivered has witnessed a 5x growth in the number of deliveries and has become an ideal delivery partner especially for small business owners, Business to customers (B2C) brands and business to business (B2B) enterprises in New Delhi and the NCR region.

Understanding the negative impact of the pandemic on local businesses, Get-Delivered recognized the existing gap and developed a holistic app-based solution to make local deliveries hassle-free, economical, and with a commitment of 4 hours delivery time. With an ideology to boost performance-driven impact, Get-Delivered currently consists of 100 plus fleet members that are well trained and trustworthy.

The brainchild of Rohit Nanda, Kanika Nanda, Kunwar Prince R.K Jain, and Mohan Dutta, Get-Delivered consists of a completely automated system that enables users to book their orders online via mobile application. Available for both IOS and Android devices, the user-friendly app assigns a delivery partner immediately and the pick-up is scheduled within 30 minutes.



Highlighting the brand's USPs, Rohit Nanda, Founder, Get-Delivered commented, "During the pandemic, we realized that small business owners, shopkeepers and also people confided in their houses, are daunted by the adverse effects of the lockdown restrictions. This is when we comprehended the substantial difference we could bring to people's life by supporting their businesses and enabling them to sustain their livelihood. Additionally, people can also opt for our services to send across necessities to their near and dear ones. Unlike other delivery partners in the country, we reduced our tariffs by 15-20% to ensure that the service is accessible to a larger audience during the unprecedented times."

Rohit Nanda further added, "Our app is extremely user-friendly with constant guidance provided by the backend team. With a pickup customization time as per requirement, users can get delivered a varied range of parcels including flowers, books, food items, gifts, and confidential documents with an utmost safety. Keeping in mind the health and safety guidelines, the delivery partners at Get-Delivered are completely vaccinated and follow all hygiene protocols. The most interesting part of our business is that we take care of our mother earth, we only do Environmental Friendly packaging and very soon we will attempt nearby deliveries on E-bikes which help us to keep our environment fit for living."

Launched in November 2020, Get-Delivered is currently available in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad. However, Get-Delivered plans to expand its presence in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Ludhiana in the coming financial year.

To know more, visit: www.get-delivered.com

