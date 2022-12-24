With its brand-new app, "Beyond Life," SATMAT revolutionize the financial sector

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/ATK): On December 31, 2022, the SATMAT Group of Pune is launching a new app called Beyond Life. Beyond life is the application name, while BEYOND SUCCESSIONS PVT LTD is the registered company name.

What is Beyond Life?

A programme called Beyond Life settles all of your assets, including mutual funds, stocks, and other types of property, after your death.

Just like its name suggests, the software Beyond Life explains how once a person passes away unexpectedly, their loved ones won't have to endure financial losses because Beyond Life's services can reach them, address their problems, and offer the precise solutions needed.

The programme assists you in handling any financial claims and maintains track of your savings, insurance, and investments on your behalf.

In COVID-19, many people pass away without anyone to distribute their assets, and many families experience financial hardships despite the fact that their main members own assets like mutual funds, shares, and term insurance. The families were unaware of all of this and did not go through the proper channels to claim these assets.





You may record and track all track of all of your investments with this app, including mutual funds, real estate, digital gold, cryptocurrency, term life insurance, and many more. The app uses self-OTP verification every three months and video KYC once a year to confirm that a person is safe and alive. If a person refuses to self-verify, Beyond's team attempts to reach them by phone. If they are still unsuccessful, the team will contact the nominee by phone or in person at their permanent address. If bad news, such as a death, is received, the company will begin its actual work to distribute all of the deceased person's assets to the nominee.

The Indian government has registered and approved this application. Therefore, all of your personal and financial information is secure here. A stringent no-breach privacy policy is upheld by the app. You can all rely on this app to be a one-stop shop. According to Mr. Rohit Ugale, "This concept is designed for the first time in history and will assist many families."

SATMAT is prepared to transform the banking industry with this software and offer useful solutions.

A life without dangers for you and your loved ones is a life beyond this one, filled with settled claims.

Download Beyond Life Android Application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/datasafety?id=com.beyondlife.family

Official Website: https://www.beyondlife.family/

