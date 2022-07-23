With over 9500 job offers, Chandigarh University registers record campus placements in 2022; up by 30 per cent from 2021

Chandigarh [India], July 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Continuing its legacy of providing quality and inclusive higher education and climbing the steps on the path of excellence, Chandigarh University has once again bettered its own feat of registering record placements for its 2022-passing out batch. The varsity witnessed the highest number of companies visiting the campus for placements in entire North India, thus establishing itself as the top choice for Industry and Employers, thanks to its unparalleled quality education and industry-focused training.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic crippling the job market for two consecutive years, more than 900 companies have visited the campus of Chandigarh University this year so far, the highest in the whole of North India. They have made more than 9500 job offers to the students of the 2022 batch, which is 29 per cent more than the offers made to the 2021-passing out batch. Even the number of companies rose by 20 per cent compared to last year, while the highest package offered being Rs 1.70 Crore.

With almost 400 Fortune-500 Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Arcesium, Adobe, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, Philips, Goldman Sachs, Toshiba, and Red Hat among its top recruiters, Chandigarh University has also got the highest number of offers in North India by top IT Services MNCs - Cognizant, Wipro, Accenture; by top IT Indian MNC - HighRadius Technologies; by top Software product MNCs - Microsoft and VMware and by top Software/Services MNCs - Nokia and Persistent. Job offers with an annual package of Rs 30 Lakhs and above was made to Chandigarh University's students by over 10 companies while over 15 companies made annual offers of over Rs 25 Lakhs, over 25 made offers of over Rs 22 Lakhs, over 30 made offers of over Rs 20 Lakhs, over 40 companies made offers of over Rs 18 Lakhs, over 50 companies made offers of over Rs 15 Lakhs, over 70 companies made offers of over Rs 12 Lakhs, over 100 companies made offers of over Rs 10 Lakhs, over 200 companies made offers of over Rs 7 Lakhs, while more than 400 companies offered annual packages of over Rs 5 Lakhs.

More than 200 companies offered the students the position of Software Engineer/SDE, while over 70 companies made the job offer of Developer to the students, over 50 companies offered the profile of Associate, over 50 companies offered the profile of GET/PGET and over 30 companies offered the profile of Data Scientist/Data Engineer. Over 20 companies each offered the profile of Full Stack Developer/ UI/UX Designer, positions in Cyber Security/Information Security, as BDEs, and various position in Tech Support Roles, whereas over 150 companies offered mixed positions to students.

Not only jobs, but students of Chandigarh University also bagged impressive internship opportunities with attractive stipends. Over 250 companies offered stipends of over Rs 20,000, over 150 companies offered stipends of over Rs 25,000, over 100 companies offered stipends of over Rs 30,000, over 50 companies offered stipends of over Rs 40,000, over 30 companies offered stipends of over Rs 50,000 and over 15 companies offered a stipend of Rs over 70,000. While a similar number of companies offered stipends of over Rs 80,000 and more than 10 companies offered stipends of a whopping Rs 1 Lakh and above.

Chandigarh University takes pride in exploring diversities for its students, who come from all the states and Union Territories of India and various countries across the globe and thus have placement companies having presence in all parts of the country. This year, more than 30 companies who made offers to its students have PAN India presence, over 150 companies have presence in Bengaluru, over 110 operate in the Delhi-NCR area, over 35 in Hyderabad, over 40 each in Pune/Mumbai and Chennai, over 50 in Tricity-Punjab region, over 10 in East India while over 50 companies have presence in multiple cities.

"With pointed focus on robust education model, research work, international and industry tie-ups, and meticulously structured curriculum based on the interactions with industry leaders and recruiters, Chandigarh University has become the top choice for students and employers alike, with the placements numbers soaring to new heights with each passing year," said S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, as he credited all the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry who have contributed to this success.



"To say Chandigarh University is a preferred partner for Industry leaders would be an understatement. Year after year, the students of Chandigarh University have been sought by the top businesses, thanks to the unparalleled quality education and industry-focused training they receive at the university. It is no mean feat that more than 30 Industry-sponsored Centers of Excellence and training centers have been established in the University, where students are equipped with the skills and knowledge as per the industry demand, even as the university has tie-ups with prominent national and international industry leaders for joint research and guidance," says Sandhu.

No greater testimony could have come than Chandigarh University securing the first position in Employer Reputation amongst the top private universities in the entire country, in the recently released prestigious QS World Universities Rankings 2023. This accolade puts the University at 310th position among all the universities in the entire world, speaking volumes about the acceptance of their students to be considered for jobs by over 99,000 employers and the industry leaders from all over the globe.

"Chandigarh University has become the youngest University to debut into QS World University Rankings-2023, and has secured a place among the top 800 institutions across the world. Among all Indian Universities, Chandigarh University has grabbed an incredible overall 21st position, an impressive third position among Private Universities, and first spot in the Punjab-Chandigarh region. The University had achieved the same feat in QS Asia Rankings-2022 last year as well where it was again the youngest university to debut and was featured among top 1.7 per cent universities of Asia," he added.

Strengthening its position as one of India's top universities, Chandigarh University has added another jewel to its star-studded crown by securing the 29th spot among all the public and private universities of the country in the NIRF Rankings 2022, becoming the youngest university to enter the top 30 league of Indian Universities, said Sandhu.

"Chandigarh University is not only the youngest but also the only university in the country to give consistently great performances in National and International rankings, such as QS world, QS Asia, NIRF or NAAC, and improving its position year after year," said Sandhu, adding that Chandigarh University has bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and Tricity, an overall ranking of 48th among all universities and colleges of India, 4th position among all public and private institutions and first spot among all private institutions of Punjab and Tricity, in the prestigious rankings released by Union Ministry of Education.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

