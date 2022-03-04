With the 'Sports Arena' & 'IRE Talks', GIBS Bangalore opened new avenues of sports and Knowledge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): Continuing its glorious tradition of innovation, the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) Bangalore launched the new GIBS Sports Arena and GIBS IRE Talks on February 24, 2022.

Whereas, 'Sports Arena' is a great effort to promote outdoor and indoor sports, 'IRE Talks' is a boon for knowledge seekers.

Many dignitaries were present on the occasion of this special inauguration. These included Hari Prakash Karcherla, who has been associated with major companies including CEAT, Valvoline, MRF, and Gillette as a Trainer & Consultant, and is currently associated with GIBS as a Faculty and Sportsman.

Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS, is known for his brilliant leadership and inspirational talks. Dr. Aparna Rao, who is the director of GIBS and is a well-known name. Along with these, many eminent and renowned personalities from the industry were present on the occasion.

Effort like the 'GIBS Sports Arena' is a necessity of modern times. Physical and mental strength are the most needed in business and management education. Often, students miss out on the opportunities available due to the pressure of mental challenges or unexpected physical problems. Sports should be a part of everyone's lives in general, as it not only provides a means of entertainment but also gives energy to work with double enthusiasm and refreshment. Such sports arenas should be an essential part of a business school, but very few institutions have them.



It is appreciable that GIBS has taken a wonderful initiative by understanding this need. This sports arena has facilities for all major outdoor sports, including football, badminton, handball, cricket, and volleyball. Apart from this, almost all the major indoor sports such as table tennis, carrom, chess, etc. are also available.

Along with the sports arena, IRE Talks was also inaugurated. IRE Talks is an extension of Leadership Talk, a pioneering initiative by GIBS. It is a unique platform where well-known motivational speakers from India and abroad share their knowledge on topics related to business, management, innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and personality development. From 200 to 500 participants, including students, knowledge experts, and industry leaders, join in these regular online events.

The IRE talk reflects the core principles of GIBS. The Innovation and Research Institution, popularly known as IRE, is the flagship program of GIBS, through which it gives the opportunity to comprehend the innovative ideas of the students and turn them into reality by nurturing them with the support of faculty, mentors, and industry experts.

GIBS IRE has been highly appreciated by the industry. It is fully expected that in the coming years, IRE Talks will emerge as one of the biggest platforms for business and leadership talks, and it will play a major role in advancing innovation and research.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, GIBS, reiterated the commitment to bring about a positive change in business and management education. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the students about the GIBS Sports Arena. Simultaneously, IRE Talks is being seen as a great hope for the future.

It is expected that in the future, GIBS Bangalore will continue to develop such innovative platforms, which will be followed by other business schools as well. You can check out the GIBS website to learn more about its innovative initiatives.

