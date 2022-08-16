Wiztales launches its metaverse 'Altyug': India's first e-commerce and events metaverse

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wiztales (www.wiztales.com), one of the world's fastest-growing event tech platforms has today announced the much-awaited launch of their new metaverse called Altyug. The brand encourages customers to experience life in the virtual world where the platform enables them to experience shopping, 2D hypercasual gaming, intuitive interactions with colleagues on the same platform and lastly the customer will get the liberty of exploring multiple, immersive, realistic and futuristic venues with multiple points of interaction at the click of a button by just sitting at home.

Altyug also assists retail brands to create and purchase virtual land in the metaverse. The customer gets an opportunity to visit these branded stores on the metaverse and users can walk up to a mannequin or a clothing item in a brand store, get more information about the product, watch the product in AR and go ahead and buy the product on the website. Metaverse is the future of the world, brands and tech companies are transitioning their business models over metaverse.

On the launch of Altyug Sumanyu Soniwal, Founder and CEO, Wiztales said, "Wiztales has always been about experiences. With Wiz365 (Our Virtual Event Platform) we just touched the tip of the iceberg. We made people comfortable with virtual environments. It's taken to take it a notch higher. Altyug is going to be game-changing. Till date, our users have just looked at the experiences that we have created for them with restricted interaction, with Altyug they can be INSIDE those experiences with no limitations whatsoever. We are going to change the Retail and the Event Industry as we know it today. Virtual Collaborative shopping with digital shopping experiences and life-like interactive events will shape the industries going forward. Proud to be again a frontrunner in an extremely evolving industry in India."



Ali Sadhik Shaik, Vice President of Product and Strategy at Wiztales says, "As we experience a drastic shift towards Web3, creator economy and immersive virtual worlds, with Altyug, we want people to work, play, converse, shop and engage with each other and brands in a unified virtual world. Brands can conduct virtual and immersive experiences for people to shop for physical and virtual products, attend events, interact and experience new product launches, play games and interact with friends."

This will be a great opportunity for retail brands as the newly developed technology will be a one-stop solution for brands to acquire customers in the metaverse and gauge traction to their brand product. Since all of the experience is on real-time bases, the brands can receive instant orders from customers, receive feedback on their products and understand the taste and preferences of the customers. The launch of Altyug will surely revolutionize the whole industry by providing the best virtual experience and promoting a whole new outlook for this ever-evolving industry. These developments would surely embark a stepping stone for future industry players.

Founded in 2018, Wiztales is the world's fastest-growing Event Tech Platform. We empower organisations by merging the excitement of live events with the panache of the virtual world to create unparalleled event experiences for global audiences. Over the last 3 years, we have helped 150+ brands execute 1000+ virtual events with the viewing participation of around 1 million users.

