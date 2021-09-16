WLTH launches a range of premium natural products for holistic wellbeing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): New age wellness and nutrition brand WLTH-We Love To Heal, is all set to take the holistic health and wellness market by a storm with the launch of its scientifically formulated, adaptogenic herbal supplements.

WLTH's celestial elixirs intend to make daily wellness regimens easier and more enjoyable by bringing total lifestyle balance in physical, mental, emotional, and energetic health. The brand's Founder, Arshia Pasricha believes that self-care only becomes a natural habit when it's easy and indulgent and has designed WLTH's products to serve as the perfect addition to daily self-care rituals.

Drink a mindful cup of energy flow on waking, a refreshing focus boost in the afternoon and a luscious blend of calm ease before bed. Not positioned as quick fixes, the elixirs contain the power of natural preventive healthcare and offer plant-based support for our body's inherent healing powers so one can think and feel like the best version of themselves.

WLTH aims to take its consumers on a healing and blooming journey with its Celestial Elixirs. The brand's founder believes that with the body, mind and spirit in optimal balance, people can tune into the cosmic play and transcend with the mystical energies of the universe.

Says Arshia, "WLTH is designed for consumers who are conscious about what they fuel their bodies with and are looking for clean, natural options to achieve their lifestyle and wellness goals. So, whether you need to calm down and reduce anxiety, optimise brain function, elevate your mood, activate a flow state, lower inflammation, or just get quality sleep, we have a celestial elixir for you."

WLTH presents five products to promote healing, overall wellbeing and holistic health:

1. WLTH Energy Flow: This formula restores your natural energy levels and aids metabolism while fighting fatigue and lethargy. It recharges the body + mind and serves as the perfect clean pre workout to add to your daily fitness routine. It enhances physical strength, boosts stamina and endurance naturally.

2. WLTH Calm Ease: This elixir serves as the go-to solution to combat stress and anxiety. It enhances the tranquility of mind and promotes inner zen. It relaxes your body and promotes restful sleep.

3. WLTH Mood Lift: This formula is designed to fight irritability and moodiness. It promotes overall wellbeing, happiness and serves as a daily pick me up to lift your spirits. It enhances a positive state of mind and puts a smile on your face.

4. WLTH Focus Now: Experience laser-sharp focus with our focus booster. This elixir serves as a natural cognitive enhancer that aids mental clarity and productivity. The formula is the perfect solution to get in the zone so you can get more done in less time. It supports memory and learning while promoting cognitive function.

5. WLTH Immunity & Gut: This is an essential solution to boost your immune function, aid digestion and nourish your gut flora. The formula is designed to promote healthy gut microbiome and stimulate adaptive immunity.



The miraculous healing power of adaptogens have been used since ancient civilisations. They are known as natural superheroes of the herbal world as they help the body overcome physical, mental, emotional, and environmental stress while helping restore optimal balance and function. They have been widely used as a Qi tonic in Traditional Chinese medicine and referred to as Rasayana herbs in Ayurvedic medicine. WLTH's celestial elixirs target stress at the root while enhancing digestion, cognition, sleep, and hormone health.

The formulations contain adaptogenic herbs along with complementary botanicals to nourish the endocrine and nervous system. It's indication-specific formulas are crafted by picking fast-acting and sustained release herbs in a simple yet effective adaptogenic matrix. Adaptogens enhance vitality, longevity, and spirit while having a balancing effect in the body. They are most beneficial when taken consistently over a period of time. All WLTH products are completely natural and safe to use.

WLTH's manufacturing processes ensure that the products are devoid of nasties such as chemicals and carcinogens. A meticulous analysis and verification process ensures the potency and purity of raw materials that are sourced from their native lands like Korea, Russia, China and India. The bioactive ingredients are scientifically standardised and quantified to ensure balanced taste, health benefits and biochemical efficacy. Each dose comes in easy to consume, single-serving ready to mix sachets with optimal, synergistic combinations of the ingredients.

"WLTH is on a mission to heal as many individuals as possible with a holistic philosophy regarding physical, mental and spiritual well-being. We believe that if people have access to the best tools and knowledge, they will be able to achieve their fullest human potential," says WLTH Founder, Arshia Pasricha.

"With WLTH, I wanted to create a brand that stands for authentic self-expression and a spirit-infused life. It is my mission to promote holistic healing, heart-centred and purposeful living. With our range of products, we strive to uplift the hearts and minds of humanity into higher levels of awareness, connection, and consciousness. We want to encourage people to awaken their inner zen and channelize their cosmic energies with WLTH".

WLTH products are now available on: wlth.in.

WLTH is a new age wellness and nutrition brand that is redefining the concept of wealth by raising awareness of holistic aspects of health and wellness as the real wealth in omni-dimensions. The brand believes that everyone should have access to clean natural products that replenish the wellspring of health and abundant vital life force in us.

WLTH aims to promote transformation and an optimal life experience for its consumers as healing is a process that involves body, mind, and spirit working together in synergy. WLTH products have high potency and were created after extensive research with experienced doctors, scientists, herbalists, and botanists to improve overall health, bring balance and promote daily wellbeing. The brand is committed to continuing unlocking the wonders of nature, creating innovative stress management solutions, and raising awareness on the miraculous benefits of adaptogens.

WLTH'S products are proudly made in India at a USFDA registered, ISO 9001: 2008 certified + HACCP and WHO-GMP certified facility. Every element in the process, from formulation to manufacturing, is in accordance with WHO-GMP practices. The brand adheres to strict safety & quality standards that ensures that the products reaching the consumers are safe and clean. WLTH is a cruelty free brand and believes in honouring all life forms. 2/3rd of their packaging is reusable, and they are striving to make it 100 % reusable. To honor the environment, WLTH plants one herb for every tin sold.



Arshia Pasricha is a third-generation entrepreneur with a passion for wellness, born of her own struggles with recurring hepatitis and her search for natural remedies that could be trusted. WLTH shaped up as Arshia's purpose project, after she reversed her liver disease naturally through a holistic approach and a plant-based diet. Having to deal with overwhelming range of inferior products, she has now devoted her time to creating innovative solutions that are accessible, scientifically rigorous, manufactured with quality and transparency in mind. Her desire to address her personal pain points and impact people positively was the driving force behind the creation of WLTH.

