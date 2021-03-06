Women Achievers Award "Her Ka Hunar" organized by Rinna Agarrwal

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Rinna Agarrwal, a businesswoman recently organized an award event by the name Women Achievers Award "Her ka Hunar" on 5th March 2021 held at Crowne Plaza Rohini, New Delhi.

The event was an initiative to encourage women for their achievements in different fields such as Handicrafts, Social Work, Science and Innovation, Education, and many more. Rinna Agarrwal took this step to inspire more and more women so that they can come forward and showcase their talent.

This initiative reached around 3 Lakh people and received more than 30,000 nomination forms, out of which 300 applicants were shortlisted. The distinguished jury navigated the landscape to identify true achievers and change makers worthy of the honor.

The jury of this award function included Puneet Kumar Kanojia, Pramendra Gupta, Kuldeep Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Shilpa Kanodia, Neetu Panchal, Ashima Khurania, Shakum Kr Gupta, Prerna Bansal, Pooja Goenka, Dr. Ritu Malhotra, Anita Agarwal, and Seema Jain.

The Women Achievers Award "Her Ka Hunar" was hosted by actor and TV host Sonam Chabbra and welcomed some of the most prestigious and renowned dignitaries like M. S. Bitta, Chairman of AIATF; Praveen Kumar Teotia, Former Marine Commando, and Shaurya Chakra Awardee.

Besides these the event also witnessed the presence of faces like AmanPreet, IRS; Alice Vaz R, IAS; Nizami Brothers, Shivkumar Kohli, Limca Book of Record Holder, and Amit Sharma, 6 World record holder. The occasion was supported by sponsors like Forech, Asian Footwear, Suraj Cables, Tower Nuts and Dry Fruits, OOFoam Technology, and VSPK International School.



On this occasion, the organizer of the event Rinna Agarrwal said, "Women are bringing brilliant ideas for a new India with breakthroughs in digital and tech, transforming their lives and the nation's potential. This new entrepreneurial energy is what can take India to the next level and put women at the forefront. I look forward to working more to empower more and more women, and support every woman who has the talent to do something unique."

The whole affair was an immense accomplishment were from across different industry domains such as Medical, Real State, Artists, Social Welfare, Education, Fashion and so on, met up and shared.

By the conclusion of the event, there were more than 100 winners in different categories. The victors came from everywhere India. Getting such honors and acknowledgment doubtlessly persuades the ladies' business people to put forth a valiant effort and accomplish more later on.

Moreover, they also create an iconic image and reputation for their respective work and organizations. The event was managed and promoted by Sakshar Media Solutions and Consultants Pvt Ltd. The occasion was celebrated with the presence of in excess of 100 individuals.

Rinna Agarrwal is a true Businesswoman capturing milestones with captivating speed, moving with a defined inclination for Art, Culture, Literature, and Handicraft. It is such a delight to work with intrigued participation all-around to capitalize on the common goal.

She is that observatory that does show the stars but defining the characteristics for the star to be known, felt, and remembered. This comes from the obvious power of her pen, which urges her grace to wield the inspiration and voice her heart to weave in reality.

