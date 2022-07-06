Women Like Her: Discovery Channel chat-show series to celebrate female achievers

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/PNN): There is no doubt that the superpower in women is formulating compelling stories to exemplify the power of womanhood.

And with extensive resilience and hard work, women are working passionately to create history fearlessly. Discovery Channel and TLC introduce the all-new chat-show series "Women Like Her," hosted by television actress Shruti Seth.

The mother, VJ, and actor take us on a ride to visualize the dreams and passion from a woman's viewpoint. This series focuses on exceptional women who've not only been driving change but also focusing on uplifting society.

The chat show "Women Like Her," features four womenfrom different walks of life and who have made a mark in their chosen fields. The series will delve into their journey, their challenges, and how they overcame them.

"Women Like Her" host Shruti Seth shares how blessed and fulfilling she feels. She reveals her longing to associate with something that deliberately celebrates women along with their journey and success. Seth mentions how elated she feels after chatting with all the four incredibly inspiring guests. She also shares how immensely grateful she feels to be a part of this mind-blowing series.

Founder of The Moms Co. Malika Sadani is one hell of a bold and brilliant woman. She efficiently breaks the stereotypes of traditional moms confined to their homes. Sadani heads over to share her journey about the formulation of her own brand and further defines how The Moms Co. is exceptionally about motherly care.She further quoted, "When one woman comes out to tell her story there are a several others who dare to convert their dream to a reality. I hope my story is an inspiration for a few. Loved being a part of the show and reliving some of the past moments in my chat with Shruti."

Alankrita Shrivastava, screenwriter and filmmaker, has made some exceptionally path-breaking films until now. From Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh ChamakteSitare, etc., her movies were a huge sucess. In this chat show, the extraordinary director shares her accolades, directorial journey, and much more. She says, "It was a lovely, fun, informal and candid chat I had with Shruti Seth. It's important to have conversations about the varied journeys women make to follow their passion and every such conversation enables one to reflect and grow. I'm glad Discovery is doing a show like this, which can perhaps encourage women to follow their dreams."

Sensational fashion designer Shruti Sancheti takes us on a fashionable journey and explains how all of this happened."It was truly an enriching and a learning experience to know about the stories of other women and working with such a dedicated, efficient, and friendly crew and look forwards further association and experiences" - Shruti Sancheti.

Heena Sidhu, a fierce pistol shooter, talks about taking over the family legacy ahead. Being part of the conventionally masculine sport is quite challenging for Sidhu. She further explains society's complexity when she chooses to become a national pistol shooter. "It was great working with the amazing discovery team. Everyone was very warm and welcoming. The whole environment was so warm, friendly, and unpretentious and I think that's what made me open up my heart and share my journey and my thoughts so effortlessly. I wish all the best to the discovery team and hope to collaborate with such an amazing team again sometime in the future" said Heena Sindhu.

This series is a step in the right direction, and we cannot wait to watch it! Make sure you tune in to "Women Like Her" to experience the momentous paths these awe-inspiring women have walked earlier. Let's join and celebrate these women entrepreneurs while they unfold their success stories to the whole wide world.

