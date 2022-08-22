Women Listed, a first-of-its-kind community-based App, launched for women entrepreneurs and professionals

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/GPRC): Businesses today are built on a solution-based offering. Entrepreneurs young and experienced are not just introducing new products, they are also putting technology and their experiences to crease out the challenges existing in various aspects of societal functioning.

Recently launched, Women Listed, by Meeta Gutgutia is one such platform that not only celebrates but also encourages women entrepreneurs and provides the needful support. It is an ecosystem that organises, promotes and enables women-led businesses to flourish and achieve greater heights.

Already a thriving community with women from myriad backgrounds, it helps them forge connection, provides reach and strong marketing support. We talk to her about this journey and vision ahead.

Meeta Gutgutia realized the need of an eco-system dedicated solely to women through her career journey of last 27 years. "I strongly believe that women have to manage their career and have to do loads of multi-tasking as well. And this is a big roadblock. To make it easier we need to have a solution dedicated and designed for women entrepreneurs and professionals. The need got stronger and stronger with my conversations with the women and the experts since last 4 years at Sipping Thoughts, which is a women community-based multi-channel media platform. So, as they say - it is much easier to propose than to execute and I needed to start from that thought." says Meeta.

Women Listed is a first of its kind of listing app for all women entrepreneurs, homepreneurs and practitioners. It is created to give visibility to women entrepreneurs with many features like listing, selling, bookings, learnings and a community-based support system. The unique feature of our platform is a dashboard for self-marketing on all digital mediums. The future plan of Women Listed is to bring every working Indian woman on this app.



"Since I have been a part of the journey of Ferns n Petals from the ground up and we have created many parallel businesses, starting something new slowly became a part of my DNA. The ongoing learnings and experiences have helped me in starting Women Listed after a lot of research and analysis. Entrepreneurship is all about taking calculated risks and using your strengths for the best results. Having Ferns n Petals makes the basic ground strong and provides access to a strong infrastructure and team support, which, for a start-up would have been more challenging. At the same time, I have never been reluctant to do the basic job of a start-up within the defined requirements." says Meeta.

Encouraging more women entrepreneurs will help boost the economy. As of now, the contribution of women to the national GDP is 18 per cent and that too largely in the unorganized sector. By offering equal opportunities to women India could add US$ 770 billion to its GDP by 2025.

"I believe I have a Democratic leadership style and work with my team closely. I think the more perspectives I'll have on the table, the potential for innovation and diversity increases. I believe in sharing my vision as well as the fears with the team. I have been fortunate with my current team who share my vision to build the biggest platform for women in India." says Meeta.

Meeta and her team are targeting to reach 3 million women by the end of the financial year 2023-2024.

