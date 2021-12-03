Women's multivitamins from Biotevia to fulfil essential nutrition needs for optimum health

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/ATK): Our bodies need vitamins and minerals for good health and optimal development.

This is a traditional medical fact and it is all the more imperative at present as we combat a global pandemic and lead fast-paced highly digitalized and technology dependent lives. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global vitamins and supplements market is anticipated to grow from $129.60 billion in 2021 to $196.56 billion in 2028.

When it comes to multivitamins, each vitamin and mineral has specific benefits and is essential for keeping our bodies functioning competently. Also, there are certain vitamins and minerals that women need more than men do. Of course, a balanced and varied diet is the best source of essential vitamins and minerals; however, nutrient deficiencies occur.

For example, a typical diet bears little resemblance to what experts recommend for fruit, vegetables and whole grains, which serve as important sources of an array of vitamins and minerals. With time, deficiencies in one or more micronutrients may lead to health concerns.

With this in mind, Biotevia Life Sciences, a premium wellness health supplements brand and Make in India brainchild from the House of Assiduus Global has launched multivitamins exclusive for women and men. The team of experts and scientists at Biotevia have extensively studied how over the years consumers are constantly seeking products that are innovative and healthy, enriched with specific nutrients.



Here we are going to talk about nutrition and the extra requirements that women's bodies need.

Founded by serial entrepreneur, investor and health and fitness enthusiast Dr Somdutta Singh, at Biotevia Life Sciences she knew that women's nutritional needs change through their lives, during menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause. A woman's reproductive life means that her nutritional needs differ greatly from those of men. For instance, a woman in her 20s will have entirely different nutrient needs than a postmenopausal woman.

Founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "Women need fewer calories than men, but most cases, they have higher vitamin and mineral needs. Adequate intake of calcium, iron, folic acid and Zinc are of special importance for women. Due to the hormonal changes associated with menstruation and child-bearing, women are more susceptible than men to weakened bones, deteriorating immunity and other health concerns. At Biotevia, we bridge these nutritional gaps that women encounter through their lives. As a woman myself, I understand the changes our bodies go through and how to counter them. A potent health supplement is definitely the need of the hour."

Biotevia Multivitamins for women are fortified with rich nutrients such as Biotin, Vitamins A, B6, C and E and antioxidant rich Zinc that are crucial for women's body needs. These essential nutrients play a major role in protecting us from tiny particles our bodies make that are known as free radicals and can be hostile. Antioxidants may lower the risk of some health problems and slow down aging.

Researchers have often shown how they might help boost the immune system, your body's defence against germs. Vitamin B6 in the women's multivitamin capsules from Biotevia keeps our brains healthy and help convert food to energy, which drives our metabolism.

But always bear in mind that, health supplements are intended to complement your diet, not to prevent or treat diseases or replace the variety of foods important to a healthy diet.

