Wonderla Holidays temporarily suspends its food service

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Wonderla Holidays Ltd said on Wednesday the services of its food takeaway and home delivery initiative are temporarily suspended.

"We are in the process to upgrade Wonder Kitchen making the service the best of its kind. The temporary break will be used for research and adopting appropriate measures for comeback," said Managing Director Arun Chittilapilly.



Wonderla announced its foray into food takeaway and home delivery decision in June 2020 with launch of the first Wonder Kitchen outlet at Kengeri, Bengaluru followed by outlets in other cities.

The initiative had partnered with online food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato for online orders and home delivery apart from the takeaway facility.

Wonderla is one of the largest chains of amusement parks in India. It is owned and operated by Wonderla Holidays Ltd and currently operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and one resort in Bengaluru. (ANI)

