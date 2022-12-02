Woods At Sasan wins Destination Deluxe Awards 2022, "Hotel Design of the Year"

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): Woods At Sasan, a modern wellbeing retreat in the Sasan Gir forest in Gujarat has been awarded the "Hotel Design of the Year" and has been nominated under the "Wellness Cuisine of the Year" category by Destination Deluxe Awards 2022, an international platform that honours the leaders and pioneers in wellness and travel.

Nestled in the forest, this modern retreat in the woods is the first of its kind in India - a wellbeing retreat that is based on biophilia, slow living and is grounded in sustainable practices.

Destination Deluxe Awards' recognition drives the remarkable luxury standards of hotels, spas, treatments, skincare and wellness brands from across the globe. The retreat of Woods AtSasan, a flagship venture by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts, is honoured by this prestigious recognition of its unique design and architecture.

Established on the principle of a sustainable system of hospitality through observation, engagement, learning, and design, Woods At Sasan, a forward-thinking, design-driven brand with nature and humanity at its core, draws upon the natural terrain of the land and the culture of the people to shape its philosophy which inspires the retreat's architecture, environment and spirit of hosting.

The built environment at Woods At Sasan is an amalgamation of contemporary architecture guided by biophilic guidelines and infused with the spirit of the local culture and the craft of the land.

Keeping the essence of land as the focus, the Stays at Woods At Sasan are designed for an immersive experience of nature and feature a creative use of locally sourced materials. Every Stay has ample natural light and ventilation and offers glimpses of the textures of the local environment in its design and construction.

With a biophilic design led approach and conscious design decisions to maximize the affiliation of humans with nature and natural processes, Woods At Sasan has attempted to invest in building a property that aligns design thinking with wellbeing.



Quality, transparency, and originality are the fundamental criteria of the Destination Deluxe Awards, as they recognize and praise the change-makers of today who go beyond the set boundaries and innovate in their respective fields and are evaluated by a group of 17 judges, who are well-respected industry experts.

"As the exclusive winner from India in the Destination Deluxe Awards, 2022, we are excited and grateful for the recognition; which is a true testament of our Design Atelier's efforts towards creating a biophilic space that aligns design-thinking with wellbeing at its core", says MaulikBhagat, Founder & MD, 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts.

A modern retreat inside the Sasan Gir forest in Gujarat, Woods At Sasan by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts, is a biophilic paradise set among 16 acres of mango orchard and lush forest, our retreat offers best-in-class wellbeing programming through a slow, sustainable, nature immersed lifestyle. With a blend of pared down and eco-conscious architecture designed to enhance interaction with nature, Woods AtSasan encourages self-exploration in a tranquil and serene atmosphere.

SOM, the wellbeing chapter by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts offers best in wellbeing programming and is created to honor a way of life that harmonizes mind, body and soul through a range of time honoured, evidence based eastern philosophies to promote a new path towards sustainable life habits through a modern expression.

Through SOM wellbeing, we incorporate the practices of Ayurveda, yoga and meditation and sattvic nutrition along with nature expeditions and experiences. With Nature and Birding trails and culture and culinary immersions, Woods At Sasan offers a Destination First approach that brings alive the world of Sasan Gir.

Recognized as the best "Hotel Design of the Year" by Destination Deluxe Awards 2022, Woods AtSasan has pioneered a sustainable system of hospitality that's based on observation, active engagement, learning, implementation and design.

1000 Island Hotels & Resorts is a forward-thinking and creative hub which architects retreats that enable joy, well-being and thoughtfulness. We design hospitality with meaning and hope. Inspiring meaningful choices, living environments and a positive lifestyle for all.

With a pursuit of enabling destinations, 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts creates sustainable built environments and inclusive experiences to influence people all around us, across varied contexts. Fuelled by a passion to serve, our endeavour is a way of life.

