Workspaces By Innova to launch its new premium co-working Space in Windsor Grand

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI/GPRC): "India's fastest growing co-working space provider" has recently announced the launch of its premium co-working space at the Expressway in Windsor Grand, Sector 126, Noida. It offers a contemporary and collaborative personal workspace with a quick and hassle-free setup for corporate firms, SMEs, and start-ups' private office spaces in a co-working environment, with highly flexible policies and customised services. It envisions a world where the privacy of every team remains intact, yet they can interact, network, collaborate and grow together in a co-working space. The company offers multiple options for office space and co-working space, which allows you to compare and evaluate till you find the one that is a perfect fit for your requirements.

Commenting on the launch of the new centre, Sanjay Kaul, CEO at Workspace By Innova, said, "We are delighted to partner with Windsor Grand to open this new coworking centre in Noida, which is rapidly emerging as one of India's leading business hubs for large scale companies, SMEs and start-ups alike."

He added "In fact, the sharp recovery, and the growing demand for co-working from this region inspired us to continue to create premium co-working space in grade-A buildings, so as to facilitate businesses of all sizes in the market. We are confident that this trend will continue to grow and even the most traditional companies will see merit in setting up hub & spoke offices to help people work closer to the nearest metro station with excellent road connectivity.



The facility has the capacity to house 157 professionals. The fully furnished air-conditioned facility offers a single desk, private cabin, or larger space for your entire team and is suitable for different types of team sizes. It also has AV-enabled meeting and conferencing facilities, high-speed internet leased lines, support services, storage facilities, breakout areas, a coffee bar and car parking.

Workspaces By Innova has 7 centres in Noida with expansion plans across India. We will continue to expand our business in the existing markets of Gurugram & Delhi NCR. The company also plans to venture into newer markets like Pune and Bangalore given the growing upsurge of shared workspaces PAN India. The company is already adding another 3,000 seats by the end of the year/ FY 2023-24.

A breakthrough innovative proposition in the co-working service Industry, "Workspaces by Innova," uniquely integrates flexibility, vibrancy, and compliance. While they offer Industry-best service excellence across our multiple sites which gets measured by Global metrics. Workspaces By Innova blends cutting-edge solutions & designs to deliver a great experience to enhance productivity through its Foundation and Enterprise Services Plan.

