World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA) inaugurates a global office in India and launches its new website

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI/Heylin Spark): The World Constitution and Parliament Association is a movement of world citizens for securing global peace by encouraging amicable relations between nations of the world.

It believes in the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. the world is one family and only narrow-minded people differentiate amongst human beings. The WCPA through its actions wants to bridge the gap between nations and help them choose the progressive path. Their mission to fulfill the dream, "I go back with the hope, maybe the assurance, that here at San Francisco we have taken a step; we have made a move; we have advanced; and that sooner or later, perhaps sooner rather than later, there will be that far-off Divine event to which the whole creation moves: the convocation of the parliament of man, the establishment of the Federation of the World - Sir Arcot Ramaswamy Mudaliar."

World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA) launched its new website www.wcpa.global on 09th June 2021 and also inaugurated its WCPA GLOBAL office in India. The event began with the invocation "Maitrim Bhajata" benedictory message of HH Paramacharya of Kanchi specially composed for world leaders and sung in UN in 1966.

The program was inaugurated by Phyllis Turk, Treasurer WCPA through electronic ribbon-cutting, and Dr Eugenia Almand, Secretary-General, WCPA mentioned the history of the World Legislative process and statutes. WCPA through its sustained actions seeks to secure the world government, world parliament, world executive, world judiciary, and other supporting organizations.

Dr Glen T Martin, President of WCPA Global, USA, in quest for a decent world, appreciated efforts of India leadership team transformation of things in India in the last few months, said that the spirit of Indian ethos and WCPA mission are the same.





Prof. P N Murthy, Vice President, WCPA in his address gave an overview of the movement and emphasised the role of India in world peace and governance and also presented a walkthrough of the launched website. Col. Tejendra Pal Tyagi, the President of India Chapter and Distinguished Advisor on the international board mentioned how he was drawn to the role India played in the past through Article 109(3), which lead to the decision to hosting 15th PWP in India in Dec 2021 (10th to 12th) and stressed that India should be in the first line of leadership in the emerging new world order.

The World Constitution and Parliament Association believes in actions and takes measures to promote global harmony & peace, global education, global ecological sustainability, the earth constitution, Strategy for invoking Article 109(3) of UN Charter, global talent Pool and skill development, empowerment of global grassroots for prosperity and equity, social entrepreneurship, environmental protection & stop climate collapse and amicable relations between Nations under the rule of law.

Peace is the quintessence of every nation's development as it comes along with unity, positive thinking, and collaboration for the common good of all. It reduces wars, ncreases globalization, promotes tourism, promotes cultural exchanges, and gives a feeling of belongingness to this planet. Human destiny is in our hands and global peace will certainly lead to a beautiful tomorrow. Visit https://www.wcpa.global/ to find out more.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

