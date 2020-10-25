World diamond & textile capital hosts biggest virtual property show: CREDAI-Surat Virtual Property Fest 2020

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI/PNN): 'Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India' (CREDAI) Surat Chapter, in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic has planned to host its annual real estate exhibition online virtually this year. Named as CREDAI Surat Virtual Property Fest 2020, it is one of the biggest virtual real estate exhibition held in India to be hosted from 22-30 October. Over 75 prominent real estate developers and members of CREDAI-Surat are showcasing over 300 projects across all categories.

This is an excellent opportunity for real estate buyers and investors seeking property in Surat, INDIA, wherein they can review various projects, download E-brochures, visit developers website & social media pages, compare & review projects and interact directly with respective project developers via Call, WhatsApp, or even Video Call.

Developed over a robust and intuitive digital platform, the exhibition is designed in a 360-degree immersive environment. Visitors can access this over a web-link (URL), signup within 2 steps and visit various virtual exhibition domes, designated by respective areas of Surat where the projects are located. Once you enter each dome, you can visit various exhibition stalls, which then leads you to a private virtual office where you can see various projects presented by the exhibitor. You may then connect & inquire via various communication tools provided in that office.

You can easily access this virtual exhibition from the safety of your home, office, or anywhere over a phone, tablet or PC from around the world using the internet. It is accessible 24 hours wherein you can even sync your visit with a partner from a different location.

Surat city is World's Diamond & Textile Capital of India, awarded as 2nd cleanest city in India is also known as one of the World's Fastest Developing Cities. Fondly called Bridge City, it today boasts excellent infrastructure, best education & healthcare systems, and a good civil safety ensures continuous improvement and up-gradation of lifestyle for the city residents, businessmen, and investors. The port city is a major manufacturing hub in the region and is known as the state's financial capital. In spite of being diversified culturally, it shares a great example of communal harmony. It also won Resilience City Award from UNESCO in 2020.

CREDAI Surat Virtual Property Fest 2020 brings hosts of exciting offers & deal from various developers and is a must-visit event for every prospective real estate buyers & investors. The event is marketed by Procom, for any queries or assistance, please email on info@procomstudio.com

To visit the expo click here - http://credai-surat.com/fest

