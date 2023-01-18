World Economic Forum to launch thematic healthcare centre in Telangana

Davos-Klosters [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): The World Economic Forum is set to launch its first thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in India's Telangana, in collaboration with the state government.

The centre, according to a release by the WEF, will be an autonomous, non-profit organization, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

"India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR Telangana - with the support of the Forum's global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres - will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector," said Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum, in the release.



The collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation - government of Telangana, at the World Economic Forum's 53rd annual meeting on Monday (local time).

"I am delighted that the World Economic Forum has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today. I strongly believe the centre is a testament to the strong life sciences prowess of Telangana and is yet another step by the government to elevate the life sciences ecosystem in Telangana and globally," said K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana.



"Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate value and impact created by Telangana's life sciences sector globally," said Rao.

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network and the second centre in India. (ANI)

