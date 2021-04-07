World Health Day: Durex-led The Birds and Bees Talk pledges for fairer, healthier world

New Delhi, [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaReckitt, the global leader in consumer-healthcare, with ADRA India today celebrated 'World Health Day' in the six states of North-Eastern India under the Durex led Birds and Bees Talk program.

Carrying the message of 'building a fairer, healthier world' in presence of respected government and social representatives, the students took a pledge to keep their bodies safe, clean and healthy.

In an interactive and impactful initiative by the B&B Talk, various community engagement activities were organised which are supported by the state governments, their authorities and also socialists who are working towards promoting informed decision making, consent and life skills for adolescents.

These events were attended by respected and inspiring delegates, Agawane Rohan Ramesh, Additional District Collector, West Sikkim, Anusha Lama, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nitali Lepcha from AYUSH-Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - Sikkim, Myakan Thamoung, DPO, DVBDCP, Koing Samon Umbon, DDSE Arunachal Pradesh, Chau Matong Manpoong, Village Head of Gaon Bura Arunachal Pradesh and Dr. Lalhmangaihsanga, Clinical Consultant, Mizoram, Miss P. Dkhar, Adoloscent Counsellor, Civil Hospital, Shillong. During the program, all the respected dignitaries applauded Reckitt and ADRA India for the concerted endeavour towards the health and wellbeing of the adolescents in the regions.

Sharing his thoughts on the juncture Gaurav Jain, SVP, Reckitt, South Asia said, "On World Health Day, along with health, we should impart awareness about the importance of consent that empowers adolescents to take informed decisions, have the right knowledge about protection and inculcate feeling of inclusivity through essential like skills, knowledge, attitude and values so that they develop into a responsible and healthy adult. With Durex Birds and Bees talk program, we are working to create equity and opportunities to understand and guide our adolescents for the future."



Spreading awareness on personal health and contribution of youth in building a healthier world, a healthy and interactive session was conducted by Sadam Hanjabam, the Founder of Ya-all (A youth lead NGO in Imphal) on theme "Building a fairer, healthier world". Children of Bright Morning Star orphanage also participated in the Walkathon along with The Birds and The Bees Talk team in Nagaland. During the occasion soaps, masks and messaging-badges were distributed to the students.

Weston Davis, Country Head, ADRA India said, "ADRA India sees great potential in the youth of Northeast India and it is our privilege to help ensure a healthier world for them. On World Health Day, we have taken the opportunity to connect with the adolescents and equip them with the health and life skills to lead a life of dignity. We are also thankful to our partner Reckitt for supporting us in this endeavor and in successfully leading the Birds and the Bees Talk Programme."

Rohan Ramesh, ADC, West Sikkim shared his thoughts, "Health is generally considered as a physical factor only. But, emotional and mental health is also very important topic to be informed about. I appreciate ADRA India and their project TBBT which is breaking the stigma and bringing up prominent topics which are essential for growing up."

This year's theme of World Health Day is Building a fairer, healthier world. More than 1000 adolescents, school teachers and District level health, education, family welfare officials from various cities participated in this unique initiative. Durex led, The Birds and Bees Talk program has developed an innovative, engaging curriculum designed to address the information gap around Young people's Reproductive and Sexual Health and Rights and provide them with a comprehensive life skills curriculum that addresses Power, Protection and Pleasure.

