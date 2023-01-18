World premiere: the STAR Sigma will be launched at PlastIndia from the French brand Decoup+ by Spoolex

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Spoolex and its brand Decoup+® will participate in PlastIndia 2023 Trade show, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi - Booth No. 4H-FP-G-15 Hall 4, from February 1st to 5th supported by Business France - the French Trade and Investment commission of the French embassy in India. For 50 years now, the French brand Decoup+® by Spoolex, has been successfully developing and manufacturing ultrasonic cutting and welding systems for PP-Tapes and plastic film applications, particularly. On this occasion, the brand will be launching their ultrasonic cutting device, called STAR Sigma in India. Come and discover this exclusive launch at PlastIndia 2023.

Decoup+ offers a key solution for the FIBC industries

Decoup+ launched its first range of ultrasonic devices in 1972. They are an all-in-house engineering, manufacturing, and testing company, offering an Industrial range from 75 to 1200W. Their well-equipped test laboratory and showroom caters to more than 150 customers involved in FIBC (Flexible intermediate bulk container). Since 2015, the brand has launched 8 new products and has a worldwide presence in 100 countries.

FIBC industries are constantly requiring resistant, hygienic, eco-friendly and new solutions for PP fabrics cutting-sealing purposes. Ultrasonic cutting technology has been used and privileged for many years now because it performs clean and strong edges without over thickness nor burning. Today, it is well introduced in all steps of PP bag manufacturing process mainly for cutting, sealing operations. This technology is particularly suitable to PP-woven tapes fabrics, as the width of the tapes requires a wide sealed track to ensure edge reinforcement for further confection process.

Launch of STAR Sigma

The French brand Decoup+ offers its famous and well-known STAR devices to this specific market. These equipments have been used worldwide for more than 40 years for PP ultrasonic cutting on flat or circular weaving loom. STAR devices are designed to work at loom speed, to perform clean, resistant and smooth edges allowing an easy handling and immediate use of the fabric without any risk of problems in finishing operations (fraying, contamination, needle breakage, unusable fabric due to over thickness, yellowing, burns...). The process on loom is a two steps' operation: an ultrasonic track welding on the fabric followed by a mechanical cut. Thus, it ensures stronger and more resistant edges whilst keeping their original suppleness.

Thanks to its expertise combined with a close relationship with major weaving loom manufacturers, Decoup+ has constantly developed innovative compact solutions to help PP-Tape weavers to save time, money, and energy costs.

Developing their offer furthermore, the company will launch a world premiere: the STAR Sigma at PlastIndia 2023. Thanks to an ingenious approach, Decoup+ has developed an Ultra-compact device to save space. In conclusion, the STAR Sigma is an Ultra-compact, reliable and energy-efficient device perfect for a range of lightweight PP-Tape fabrics.

To discover in exclusivity the new STAR Sigma ultrasonic cutting device, meet Sylvie Montagne, Decoup+ Sales Manager and its Indian representative Shiltex company, during PlastIndia - 1-5 Feb. 2023, Booth 4H FP - G-15



