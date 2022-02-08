World Record Holder Writer Susmita Gupta launched her fourth novel 'Life is Tough, Be Tougher"

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/ATK): World record holder and esteemed author Susmita Gupta launched her fourth novel "Life is Tough, Be Tougher". The book is published by Bluerose Publishers and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, and a few bookstores. The online marketplace book distribution is also marketed by Bluerose Publishers globally. Besides writing this book, Susmita has also performed the responsibility of the editor for this book.

Susmita's excellent bibliography includes novels like "To Love that Knows No Bound", "Was It Love or Lust?" and "Unforgettable HE." Her latest book "Life is tough, Be Tougher" revolves around the story of the protagonist Shilpa Vohra who has been in Australia for seven years. Her intelligence knew no bound along with her alluring beauty. She was compassionate, strong, resolute, and tough-spirited, as well as soft and kind. She had been through a lot in her life. She was dissatisfied and caged in her past with her life and felt broken. She felt like tearing her apart from life but there remained someone who amid her darkness became a beacon of lights to guide her way to get through the darkness. Will she be able to pull herself back?



Talking about the novel, Susmita shares, "My life has been a roller coaster ride filled with setbacks as well as achievements. Things never go as per our plan whatever is meant to happen it will happen eventually. It is our inner strength that keeps the ball rolling. Just bury your past. Not your past, but your present and future will add value to your life. "Life is Tough, Be Tougher" is by far the best novel I have ever written, and it's one of my favourites. After I finished editing, it literally moved me to tears, and I hope that my readers will embrace the story totally and that many people will relate to and be inspired by Shilpa Vohra's story."

"Life is Tough, Be Tougher" is inspired by the lives around Susmita's journey and is dedicated to all the women who chose not to give up in life under any circumstances, rather fought back fiercely like women of steel. Failure, frustration, and disappointment erode all of our enthusiasm for life, tearing us apart and bringing us closer to surrender. But the moment we reignite our love for life and keep moving, hard challenges become the best gifts life can give us in order to keep us growing. "Life is Tough, Be Tougher" is an incredible journey of an incredible woman who, through her courage, resilience, and perseverance, rises above all odds, making her more inspirational than ever.

