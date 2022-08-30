World's first for learners of Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) NAVIS Japanese language textbook MANTEN Hindi Version released

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/SRV): NAVIS Human Resources Private Limited a human resource development company in Bengaluru, India, released its original Japanese language textbooks, "MANTEN Hindi Edition N5" and "MANTEN Hindi Edition N4", for learners of Specified Skilled Worker (SSW).

On the 24th August 2022, H.E. Suzuki, The Ambassador of Japan to India, was invited to the MANTEN Text Book Hindi Version launch ceremony to dedicate the book to Hindi Speaking Learners around the World to Learn Japanese.

India's Hindi Speakers are 43.63% of the Indian Population and Ranks third in the world language Rankings with 420 million Speakers and the number of Indian personnel wanting to work in Japan in the future will be accelerated to learn Japanese.

NAVIS has been a Japanese language training Centre in India for the past 20 years and has trained more than over 10,000 Indians in Japanese. We currently have 13 Japanese language instructors, all of whom are qualified native Japanese language teachers.



With this know-how, NAVIS On 25 February 2021 released the "MANTEN Original English Edition", a Japanese language textbook for Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) and have now released the "MANTEN Hindi Edition" to make it easier for Learners whose mother tongue is Hindi. NAVIS has sent out a total of 69 Indian nurses as caregivers since March 2019.



The company is responsible for 70 per cent of all caregiver placements from India. The company started in 2002 as a Japanese language training and recruitment company.

Currently, as a human resources development company for blue-collar workers in India, it sends out personnel for nursing care, accommodation (hotels and Inns) and agriculture under the Technical Training system and Specified Skilled Worker. It provides a one-stop service from recruitment to Japanese language training, sending out personnel and finding recipients.

Group company NAVIS Co., Ltd, JAPAN, is a registered support organization for Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) and focuses on sending out personnel under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW).

India is attracting attention as a major population power, and as of 2022 it has already reached a population that is close to that of China, and is predicted to become the world's largest by 2023. In line with the Indian Government's 'Skill India' initiative, the development of human resources in the youth segment is a challenge for India.

NAVIS provides its own recruitment know-how and skills training to India's 1.41 billion abundant human resources and sends them to Japan.

To Japan, where there is a shortage of manpower, NAVIS will provide skill development and career paths for Indian nurses, making them to achieve Japanese level N3 in five months, thereby solving the problem of both the countries.

