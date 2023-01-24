Worldwide Achievers acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Healthcare Leaders Summit & Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Worldwide Achievers held "Healthcare Leaders Summit & Awards 2023" ceremony at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, on January 19th honouring and celebrating achievers from all walks of life who have made India proud and demonstrated their excellence in India and around the world.



The Healthcare Summit was a unique and mega initiative that would get together the who's who of the Healthcare Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion would highlight the issue related to securing India's health. The summit would have an active participation of professionals from the Healthcare Sector including Govt. representatives, Doctors, Healthcare Providers, Pharma companies and Medical Education Institutes. Experts told that after the corona, more people are dying due to heart disease. Due to the sudden changes in the lifestyle of the people, heart disease is the main cause of death and these cases are increasing rapidly. Earlier only the elderly were victims of heart disease, but nowadays youth are also losing their lives due to heart attacks. During this, new technologies in the health sector and how to protect the privacy of patients' data were also discussed. Experts agreed that the trend of such death has increased in the last two years.



The occasion was attended by Dr Kirit Solanki (Member of Parliament, Ahmedabad West-Lok Sabha), Rajender Agarwal (Member of Parliament, Meerut-Lok Sabha), Arjun Lal Meena (Member of Parliament, Udaipur-Lok Sabha) and Bhagyashree (Indian Bollywood Actress).



"Movement is medicine," said Bhagyashree. "Our body needs a lot of movement. Going to the gym is not the only way to exercise, there are many ways to exercise like cleaning the house, taking interest in sports, walking, playing with children, etc. She further added that doctors always put their patients ahead of themselves, due to which they are not able to take care of their health, so it is very important for them to take care of their health as well."



Addressing the guest and awardees at the Summit Event P K Choudhary, President, Worldwide Achievers said, "The awards have been awarded based on rigorous research and results of various surveys and the winners have demonstrated their excellence in the healthcare sector. The purpose of these awards is to inspire others for greater achievements."



Some of the Individuals and organizations that received awards include: -

Dermiq Skin and Hair Clinic-Best Dermatology, Trichology and Cosmetology Clinic of The Year (Hyderabad, Telangana)

United Medicity Hospital-Best Multispeciality Hospital of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

Prof Dr Anjan Kumar Das-Best Leading Urologist In Eastern India

Dr Vimala's Skin & Laser Center-Best Emerging Dermatology and Trichology Clinic in Hyderabad

Goutam Hospitals Neuro and Multispeciality - Best Emerging Neurology Hospital In Telangana

Dr Rajasekara Chakravarthi-Healthcare Entrepreneur of The Year (Telangana)

Dr Ch Pavan Kumar-Best Neurologist of The Year (Andhra Pradesh)

Dr Kumar Rajesh Ranjan-One of The Best Urologist in Patna (Bihar)

Dr K. Karuna Kumar-Best Hematologist of The Year (Telangana)

Anaya Hospital-Most Affordable Hospital In Telangana

Dr Sharika Roy-Best Obstetric and Gynaecologist of The Year, (Bihar)

Harini Hospital-Best Gastro Hospital of The Year (Andhra Pradesh)



Dr Arvind Charan Mangal-Best Nephrologist of The Year, (Jharkhand)

Dr Amitabha Chanda-Best Neurosurgeon of The Year (West Bengal)

Dr Sanjay Chaurasia-Best Pediatrician of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

Krishna Clinic-Best Urology Clinic in Delhi NCR

Dr Parvinder Sandhu-Best Oncologist of The Year (Punjab)

Haryana Multispeciality Hospital-Best Multispeciality Hospital in Sonipat (Haryana)

Dr Neha Bajaj-Best Obstetric and Gynaecologist of The Year (Jharkhand)

Dr Nikhil Motiramani-Healthcare Professional of The Year, Cardiology

Dr Rahul Bhargava-Best Hematology, Hemato Oncology And BMT of The Year

Dr Robin Guru Singh-Best Specialist For Non-Invasive Spine Care Treatment of The Year (Tamil Nadu)

Dr S. A. Anand-India's Best Life Transforming Celebrity Coach

Dr Rohit Mody - Best Cardiologist of The Year (Punjab)

U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre-Best Single Speciality Hospital-Cardiology of The Year

Dr Ankur K Patel-Best Emerging Gastroenterologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon in Gujarat

Dr Saurabh Gupta-Best Cancer Specialist of The Year (Delhi)

Dr Kailash Pachar-Best ENT Specialist in Rajasthan

Cura Hospitals-Best Multispeciality Hospital in Bangalore, Karnataka

Philipose C A-Healthcare Achiever Award-Covid Pandemic

Dr Amit Chugh-Best Spine Surgeon of The Year

Media Connect-Best Healthcare PR Service Provider of The Year

Dr Sandeep Kumar Varshney-Best Laparoscopic Surgeon of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

Arvind Pahwa-Healthcare Sales Leader Award

Vaishali Poddar-Healthcare Social Award- Covid Pandemic

Abhishek Bhattacharya-Healthcare Social Award-Covid Pandemic

