Worldwide Achievers acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Indo-Arab Summit and Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Worldwide Achievers organized its Indo-Arab Summit & Awards 2022 recently at Taj Dubai, Dubai UAE on July 2, 2022

Convening top global leaders, heads of nations, icons & business owners to discuss business and diplomatic opportunities between India & UAE.

The focus sectors are investment, education, wellness, banking and finance, and skills & placements along with presentations by Indian states seeking investments.

The progressive leaders will come together to be inspired by international experts and industry leaders, to network with executive directors, and to learn about the latest leadership and strategy trends that are impacting today's organisations.

Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India), Padma Shri Sonu Nigam (Indian Playback Singer, Music Director & Actor) Dr Bu Abdullah (Emirati businessman, UAE) were present at the event.

The awards were presented to the top organisations and individuals some of them are: -



Padma Shri Sonu Nigam - "International Iconic Awards-Outstanding Achievement in Music Industry"; Dr Majid Ahmed Talikoti- "Most Admired Cancer Specialist of the Year-Asia"; Neuro Gen Brain & Spine Institute- "Best Stem Cell Therapy Hospital in India"; Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd.- "Most Trusted Manufacturer of Ferro Alloys of the Year -India"; Vip Clothing Ltd. - "Leading Innerwear Brand in India"; Vardhman Composites India- "Best Manufacturer and Solution Provider (WPC)-India; Dr Binoy John- "Outstanding Interventional Cardiologist of the Year-India"; Lexsitus - "Best Corporate Law and Property Advisory Firm of the Year-India"; Goec Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd.- "Most Admired Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Company of the Year-India"; Santiniketan Medical College- "Most Trusted Medical College of the Year-India"; Dr Rajesh Vunnamatla - "Outstanding Surgical Gastroenterologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon of the Year-India"; Sharda Diesels Pvt. Ltd. - "Best Mild Steel Fabricated Components Company of the Year"

Dr Christy Glory Shanthi (Cathedral Composite Pre-University College and High School - "Best Principal of the Year-India"; Vstaar Plus Life Style Pvt. Ltd.- "Best Wellness Products Company of the Year 2022"; Azeez Abdulla- "Most Admired Writer of the Year-India"

Satya Exports- "Most Trusted Manufacturer and Exporter of Quartz Artificial Stones of the Year"; Aditya Engineering College- "Best Engineering Autonomous College Under Govt. University of The Year-India"; Dr Pravin K Goel- "Most Promising Cardiologist of the Year-India"; Dr Suddhasattwa Sen- "Outstanding Laparoscopic Gi HpbOncosurgeon of the Year-India"; Dr Madhavi's Advanced Skin Hair & Laser Clinic- "Most Trusted Skin, Hair and Aesthetic Clinic of the Year 2022"; Parivarthan Group of Schools - "The Best School of the Year-India"; J M Knitwear Pvt. Ltd. - "Most Trusted Manufacturer of Knitted Sweaters and Accessories in Sustainable Yarn"; Ips International Group of Schools - "Best Public School in Telangana-India"; Dr Manoj Kumar Gudluru - "Best Ortho Robotic Surgeon in Telangana-India"; Dr Sumita Sofat - "Best Infertility Specialist in Punjab-India"; Kitra Industries - "New Technology Recognition Award of the Year-India"

Crl Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. - "Best Emerging Diagnostics Chain of Laboratory in India"

Jagannath Industries Pvt. Ltd.- "Leading Manufacturer of Sustainable Packaging-India"

Addressing the guest and awardees in the Summit Event P. K. Choudhary, President, Worldwide Achievers said that, "Our idea is to establish the summit & award as recognition of a significant contribution to Indian Economic. The winners have exemplified amongst their peers in respective industries and regions."

