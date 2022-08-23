Worldwide release of Marhaba The New Crescendo by Sandeep Khurana

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): California-based filmmaker and music composer Sandeep Khurana has recently released his world music song titled - Marhaba, The New Crescendo.

The music is composed and produced by Sandeep Khurana and the song is jointly penned and sung by Sandeep Khurana and Seattle-based singer Swara Bhavana.

The duet is a magnificent blend of Western and Persian music, taking the listeners on a dream journey with its rich and mystical orchestration. The song is a fusion of electric guitars, metal, mystical pan flutes and subtle drums and percussion. The dream-like effect is created through heavy reverbs and echoes intelligently introduced by Sandeep. The song begins with a lilting melody on pan flute, accompanied by electric guitars, followed by the introduction of Swara's echoed voice establishing the surreal touch.

The Persian touch is imminent, right from the beginning of the song, and the Persian singing style is skillfully demonstrated by Swara and her resonant voice. Sandeep's deep vocals arrive later and add rich baritone singing to the composition.

The mood of the song is all about love and romance, and the composition makes the duet sound deep and soothing to the listeners. The song is like a dream sequence, a story told through music.

The music video for the song is being produced by Sandeep Khurana and being shot in Hollywood, Los Angeles California. The poster of the song, Marhaba, The New Crescendo, was also featured on the Billboard, at Broadway, Times Square, NY, US.



Sandeep Khurana has previously released a vast number of albums in the genres of New Age Music, World Music, and Fusion Music. He has produced and directed short films, documentaries and music videos. His short films have received awards in many international film festivals, including the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022, San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival, Paris Cinema Awards, Tagore International Film Festival 2022, Mumbai International Film Festival India, Europe Film Festival UK and more. His music has been part of TV productions on STAR TV (for an Asian Reality Show), Channel V (for an Asian Reality Show), KMVT15 California TV Channel and other channels in Florida, and Chicago.

Originally from Delhi, Sandeep Khurana studied Computer Engineering at Delhi Institute of Technology and then studied music at prestigious schools including Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Delhi, Ali Akbar Khan College of Music, USA and also pursued studies in Film Production, Direction and TV Journalism at (AAFT) Asian Academy Of Film And Television, India and Video Production at Stanford University, California. His music is available on popular online music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other platforms.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4KO6U4WNDEW0RjzQL7VuRj

https://www.facebook.com/sandeepkhuranaworldwide

